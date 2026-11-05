Rare, signed Goldsboro Books editions take spotlight at Big Bad Wolf Books Manila

A signed edition of Jeffrey Archer’s final novel, along with limited-run releases from international authors, is among the collectible titles featured at the ongoing Big Bad Wolf Books Manila 2026.

READ: What to expect at Big Bad Wolf Books’ BGC debut

The special collection marks the Philippine debut of editions from Goldsboro Books, an independent London-based bookseller known for its signed first editions, exclusive releases, and collectible books sought after by readers and collectors worldwide.

The selection includes books with distinctive features such as sprayed edges, individually numbered copies and limited print runs.

Among the highlights is “Adam & Eve,” the final novel by the late British author Archer. Its featured signed edition is part of a limited worldwide run of 2,500 copies. The novel became a Sunday Times bestseller and reached number one on its release day across major UK and international charts.

Also included is “Lost Lambs” by Madeline Cash, a Sunday Times bestseller and finalist for the 2026 Barnes & Noble Discover Prize. The darkly humorous debut novel was also named a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice and shortlisted for the 2026 Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize.

Another featured title is “Honey in the Wound” by Jiyoung Han, an international bestseller shortlisted for the 2026 Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize and given a starred review by Publishers Weekly. Its signed edition has a limited print run of just 500 copies worldwide.

Goldsboro Books’ participation in the Manila sale follows the opening of The Goldsboro Room in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Aug. 27, 2026. Located at The Library by BookXcess in Sunway Square Mall, the dedicated space marked the bookseller’s first permanent home outside the United Kingdom.

Big Bad Wolf Books co-founders Jacqueline Ng and Andrew Yap helped bring the concept to Malaysia and are now extending the collaboration to Filipino readers.

“Part of the joy of a book sale is discovering something you didn’t expect to find, whether it’s a title you’ll want to keep for years to come or a special edition that would make a meaningful gift for someone else. Through our collaboration with Goldsboro Books, we are able to bring these special editions to Manila,” Ng said.

“We hope Filipino readers and collectors will enjoy discovering these titles and find something they’ll want to keep for years to come,” she added.

In the future, Ng said they are hoping to bring The Goldsboro Room concept, which was introduced in Kuala Lumpur, to the Philippines.

More books

The BGC sale also features a wide selection of books, from popular fiction and international bestsellers to children’s titles and books covering various interests.

Among the authors represented are Rebecca Yarros, Sarah J. Maas and Freida McFadden. Other featured titles include Yarros’ “Fourth Wing,” Hwang Bo-reum’s “Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop”, Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s “Crime and Punishment”, and Richard Osman’s “The Thursday Murder Club.”

The event also has an expanded children’s section organized by age group and an Unbelievable Titles selection, with books starting at P60.

Visitors can explore discounted selections and take advantage of special shopping promotions throughout the event.

Shoppers will also have the chance to win prizes, including a MacBook Neo, gold bars, vouchers and other items.

Big Bad Wolf Books Manila 2026 runs from November 5 to 18, daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, at the fifth floor of Park Triangle Mall in BGC. Admission is free.