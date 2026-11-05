What to watch in November 2026: Movies and series to add to your watchlist

From Ariana Grande and Robert De Niro sharing the screen in “Focker In-Law” to the return of Middle-earth in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” November brings a mix of familiar stars, new stories and much-awaited releases.

Moviegoers and streaming fans can also look forward to an animated adventure featuring “The Cat in the Hat,” a new take on the epic “Ramayana,” and a lineup of thrillers, romantic stories, reality shows, and holiday-themed titles across Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.

Here’s a rundown of movies and series arriving this November 2026.

Movies opening in cinemas

“Ramayana: Rise of a Legend”

November 5 | Columbia Pictures (SM Cinemas exclusive)



Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Based on the celebrated ancient epic, “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend” follows Rama, a prince bound by sacrifice, and Ravana, an immortal king driven by vengeance, whose destinies are connected by prophecy.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and features a score by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

“The Cat in the Hat”

November 6 | Warner Bros. Pictures



Voice cast: Bill Hader, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Paula Pell, among others

Directors: Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja

The beloved Dr. Seuss character makes his animated theatrical feature film debut in a new adventure filled with mischief and magic.

Voiced by Bill Hader, the Cat takes on a challenging assignment from the Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration: cheering up siblings Gabby and Sebastian as they struggle with moving to a new town.

“How to Rob a Bank”

November 11 | Columbia Pictures



Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, Pete Davidson, John C. Reilly

Director: David Leitch

A group of social media-savvy bank robbers turns its heists into viral spectacles, attracting the attention of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer.

As authorities close in, the crew pushes ahead with increasingly ambitious plans, putting everything on the line for one major heist.

“Focker In-Law”

November 25 | Paramount Pictures



Cast: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, Eduardo Franco, Ariana Grande

Director: John Hamburg

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro reunite for another chapter in the “Meet the Parents” franchise, with Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Ariana Grande joining the cast.

The comedy brings back familiar faces for a new installment in the film series.

Netflix Philippines

Netflix Philippines is offering a range of films and series this November, from thrillers and mysteries to romantic stories and early holiday favorites.

Spotlight: “Steps” on November 20

Cast: Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu

In this offbeat action comedy, Cinderella’s so-called evil stepsister Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother’s wand, turning the familiar fairy tale upside down.

For thriller fans

“The Body” (November 11) – An all-girls dance squad finds itself caught up in Catholic guilt, forbidden desires, and ghostly visions after a Halloween initiation goes terribly wrong.

(November 11) – An all-girls dance squad finds itself caught up in Catholic guilt, forbidden desires, and ghostly visions after a Halloween initiation goes terribly wrong. “Heartland” (November 13)– Former country music legend Misty Jones, played by Jessica Chastain, returns to Nashville to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her niece, a rising star.

(November 13)– Former country music legend Misty Jones, played by Jessica Chastain, returns to Nashville to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her niece, a rising star. “The Mosquito Bowl” (November 25) – Set in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, the film follows four college football stars who enlist in the US Marines and discover the meaning of brotherhood amid the realities of war.

(November 25) – Set in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, the film follows four college football stars who enlist in the US Marines and discover the meaning of brotherhood amid the realities of war. “The Hunting Wives” Season 2 (November 26) – Sophie and Margo find themselves on opposite sides at the start of the new season. However, old secrets and new enemies eventually bring them together as they navigate dangerous games.

For curious streamers

“Bass X Machina” (November 3) – In a steampunk Western overrun by outlaws, machines, and supernatural forces, a father must become judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family.

(November 3) – In a steampunk Western overrun by outlaws, machines, and supernatural forces, a father must become judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family. “Possible Love” (November 6)– Directed by Lee Chang-dong of “Burning,” the film follows a laid-off worker and his wife as they cross paths with a documentary filmmaker and her spouse, bringing their hidden desires to the surface.

(November 6)– Directed by Lee Chang-dong of “Burning,” the film follows a laid-off worker and his wife as they cross paths with a documentary filmmaker and her spouse, bringing their hidden desires to the surface. “The Altruists” (November 19) – Inspired by a real-life fraud, the series follows young idealists who suddenly find themselves worth billions. Their desire to do good, however, brings out the worst in one another.

(November 19) – Inspired by a real-life fraud, the series follows young idealists who suddenly find themselves worth billions. Their desire to do good, however, brings out the worst in one another. “Fool Night” (November 26) – In a future without sunlight, humans undergo a process called Transfloration, which turns them into plants to produce oxygen. A desperate young man undergoes the procedure and discovers he can hear the voices of those who have transformed.

For early holiday spirits

“A Dog’s Perfect Christmas” (November 4) – When a medical emergency separates the members of the Goss family, their determined dog Winstead does everything possible to bring them back together before Christmas Eve.

(November 4) – When a medical emergency separates the members of the Goss family, their determined dog Winstead does everything possible to bring them back together before Christmas Eve. “One Year to Live, Buy a Man” (November 5) – After learning she has only a year to live, frugal 40-year-old Yui decides to enjoy life and spends money on a nightclub host named Sena. What begins as a contract takes an unexpected turn.

(November 5) – After learning she has only a year to live, frugal 40-year-old Yui decides to enjoy life and spends money on a nightclub host named Sena. What begins as a contract takes an unexpected turn. “Allen” (November 12) – Twenty years after encountering an alien as a child, Petey is reunited with his old friend. But the reunion comes with a secret that could threaten the world.

(November 12) – Twenty years after encountering an alien as a child, Petey is reunited with his old friend. But the reunion comes with a secret that could threaten the world. “Guarding Stars” (November 18) – A no-nonsense bodyguard travels to a Montana ranch with the famous actor she is assigned to protect. When they pretend to be a couple for Christmas, their arrangement begins to turn into something real.

Prime Video

Prime Video’s November lineup includes fantasy adventures, sports programming, crime stories and biographical dramas.

Series

“The Greatest” – November 4



The authorized scripted series explores the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, going beyond his celebrated victories and defeats to examine his life as a humanitarian and global icon.

Executive-produced by Lonnie Ali, the series offers a closer look at the man behind the legendary name.

“Campus Drivers” – November 6



Lois appears to have everything figured out after gaining admission to Belrose University alongside her longtime love, Max. Meanwhile, Lane, the charismatic creator of a popular campus app, lives by his own rules.

Their worlds collide when a heartbroken Lois unexpectedly turns up at Lane’s doorstep, leading to an unusual living arrangement and an attraction neither anticipated.

“Devils’ Crest” – November 6



A new virtual reality multiplayer game called Actual Magic draws sixth-grader Yuuma Ashihara into an immersive fantasy world.

But after defeating a dungeon boss, Yuuma wakes up to discover that the game has merged with reality, bringing its monsters and dangers into the real world.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 – November 11



The battle for Middle-earth continues five years after the fall of Eregion.

Sauron’s armies are advancing, while the Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards struggle to unite against the Dark Lord’s growing power. As Sauron works to forge the One Ring, the fate of Middle-earth hangs in the balance.

“Blade Runner 2099” – November 25



Set 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049,” the series follows Cora, played by Hunter Schafer, as she takes on a new identity as a Blade Runner.

She teams up with Olwen, played by Michelle Yeoh, a Replicant nearing the end of her life, to track down a fugitive whose secret could threaten their city.

Movies

“Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchise (October 30)

Fans can revisit the wizarding world as all the films from the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchises become available on Prime Video.

The collection follows Harry and his friends through their adventures at Hogwarts as they confront dark forces, while also taking viewers into the world of Newt Scamander and his extraordinary magical creatures.

“The Housemaid” (November 5) – Starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar, the psychological thriller follows Millie, a young woman who takes a job as a live-in maid for a wealthy couple. What initially appears to be an opportunity for a fresh start soon draws her into a household filled with secrets, manipulation and dangerous power dynamics.



“MADDEN” (November 18) – Nicolas Cage stars as football icon John Madden in this biographical film directed by David Russell. The film chronicles Madden’s journey, from his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Raiders owner Al Davis, played by Christian Bale, to becoming one of football’s most recognizable broadcasters and the inspiration behind the Madden NFL video game franchise.



“Perfect Liars” (November 20) – : Jude Derry arrives at an exclusive university with a secret mission: uncovering the truth behind her brother’s death by infiltrating the wealthy Cash family. Her investigation draws her into the lives of three brothers, where power, attraction and hidden family secrets complicate her search for answers.



Sports: “NBA” on Prime Video

Basketball fans can catch four Saturday doubleheaders throughout November.

November 7 – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers; Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

November 14 – New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers; Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs.

November 21 – Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons; Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets.

November 28 – Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks; Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs.

Disney+

“The Remarried Empress” (November 3)

The highly anticipated series, starring Shin Mina, Ju Jihoon, Lee Jongsuk and Lee Seyoung, follows the story of an empress whose marriage and position are thrown into turmoil.

Originally scheduled for November 4, the series was moved up for an early release on Disney+, following strong fan interest and sold-out preview screenings at the Busan International Film Festival.

READ: ‘The Remarried Empress’ drops first 4 episodes early on Disney+ Philippines

Its payoff trailer also surpassed 13 million views within its first 48 hours on YouTube and social media platforms.

“Style Wars” (November 11) | New episodes every Wednesday through December 9

Seventy-two fashion enthusiasts compete in a new Korean reality series that puts their creativity and personal style to the test.

The contestants face a series of high-stakes fashion challenges as they vie for the title of Korea’s next style icon.

The judging panel includes actress and K-pop star Hyeri, former supermodel Hong Jinkyung, designer Jung Wookjun, YouTube personality Choi Silzzang and former model Bae Jungnam.

The series premieres with two episodes on November 11, followed by two new episodes every Wednesday until its finale on December 9.