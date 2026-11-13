This week in food: Holiday treats, sushi, dining deals and more

The holiday season is bringing new reasons to gather around the table, with restaurants and food establishments rolling out seasonal treats, anniversary deals and new menu offerings.

This week also saw food companies take part in community initiatives, while dining destinations introduced new experiences for food lovers to explore.

Here are some of the latest food and dining updates worth checking out.

Holiday treats and Christmas offerings

Holiday cake

The holiday season is also a time to show appreciation to the people who made the year more memorable, and cakes remain a familiar way to celebrate these relationships.

Red Ribbon has introduced its new Red Velvet Indulgence Cake, featuring a shiny red icing glaze and festive holly design.

Available starting today, November 13, it comes in two sizes: an 8-inch Regular cake and a 6-inch Junior cake.



“The best holiday gifts are not always the biggest, they are the ones that make someone feel remembered,” Fran Maralit, Marketing Head of Red Ribbon, said.

“The new Red Velvet Indulgence Cake was created to help everyone celebrate the people who made their year special with a beautiful cake everyone can gather around and enjoy,” the exec added.

Other options include the Holiday Chocolate Dedication Cake, which comes with a personalized holiday greeting and the Triple Chocolate Roll.

‘Make Christmas Delicious’

With holiday gatherings comes the familiar task of preparing the handaan, and foodpanda is putting the spotlight on the punong-abala through its Make Christmas Delicious campaign.

The initiative recognizes hosts who take on the responsibility of planning meals, preparing food, and accommodating guests during the holidays, while encouraging them to enjoy the celebrations, too.

“Christmas is one of the most anticipated celebrations for Filipinos, but for the people who take on the responsibility of bringing everyone together, it can also mean hours of preparation and making sure everyone is taken care of. Through Make Christmas Delicious, we want our home hosts to feel seen and appreciated, and give them more opportunities to enjoy the celebration, too,” Patricia Jacinto, Growth & Marketing Director at foodpanda Philippines, said.

“Whether it’s having groceries delivered or ordering food for the handaan, foodpanda is here to lend a hand so the host can finally take their seat at the table,” she added.

Customers can also enjoy P125 off eligible orders using the code PASKONA, with varying minimum spends at selected restaurants.

Holiday-inspired chips

For those looking for something different to snack on during Christmas gatherings, Lay’s has introduced three holiday edition flavors: Creamy Carbonara, Crème Brûlée, and Draft Beer.

The new variants draw inspiration from familiar savory and sweet flavors, including the creamy pasta dish and the classic caramelized dessert.

The limited-edition flavors are available at leading supermarkets nationwide this Christmas season.

New menu offerings and dining deals

A new take on everyday cooking

Home cooks looking to explore different cooking techniques may also find new additions to the kitchen aisle.

La Española last week introduced two cooking sprays in partnership with the Center for Culinary Arts (CCA): the Air Fryer Special Oil Spray and Special Seed Oil Spray for Wok.

The first uses sunflower oil and is designed for air-fryer cooking, while the second combines sunflower oil with toasted sesame oil, ginger, and garlic for Asian-inspired dishes.

The launch, held at Brittany Hotel in Bonifacio Global City on November 6, also featured a cooking demonstration led by CCA Chef Martin del Prado.



The products are available in the Philippines through Robinsons Group, Landmark, Fishermall, NG Chain, Lazada, Builtamart and SYSU Food Hub.

Sushi for P14

Japanese dining chain Watami is celebrating its 14th anniversary with a one-day promotion on November 17.

Diners who purchase any entrée from its regular menu can get a Sushi Ladder for P14. The offer covers three selections: an eight-piece California Roll, Kani Tempura Roll, or Tamago Roll.

The promotion is valid for dine-in transactions only, with one discounted Sushi Ladder allowed per transaction. It cannot be combined with other discounts, promotions, or privileges.



Lechon treat for anniversary celebrants

Lechoneria is marking its seventh anniversary today, November 13, with a one-day promotion for diners whose names contain any of the letter combinations LE, CH, ON, ER, or IA.

Eligible customers can get a complimentary 100-gram serving of Lechon Belly Tanglad Espesyal by presenting a valid ID at any of the restaurant’s 11 branches nationwide.



The restaurant, which opened in 2019, also recently introduced TruffleChon, a limited-time offering that combines its signature lechon belly with truffle flavor.

More affordable rice meals reach Visayas and Mindanao

Mang Inasal has expanded the availability of its SulitBowls to Visayas and Mindanao following their earlier launch in Luzon and Metro Manila.

The rice meals come in Soy Garlic Chicken and Pork Sisig variants. The former features grilled chicken topped with garlic bits, spring onions, sliced egg, and soy garlic sauce, while the latter comes with crunchy and meaty pork sisig with creamy sauce.

Both options are available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru and delivery.

The brand is also offering its limited-time Tsoko n’ Nut Yema Halo-Halo, a chocolate-inspired take on the Filipino dessert, available until Dec.31, 2026, or while supplies last.

READ: This week in food: New holiday treats, dining spots, grocery finds and more

A new Taco Bell branch opens in Taguig

Those craving Mexican-inspired food in Taguig City have another dining option with the opening of a Taco Bell branch at Market! Market!

The new location serves familiar menu items, including the Crunchy Beef Taco, Crunchwrap Supreme and Grilled Stuft Burrito.

The branch is located on the ground floor of the mall, with a Dairy Queen outlet situated beside it.



Food and community initiatives

More than 2,000 meals served in anti-hunger drive

Food also took center stage in a community initiative led by Mang Inasal employees, who helped prepare and distribute more than 2,000 meals to families of patients at the Philippine General Hospital.

Around 40 employees, led by Mang Inasal President Mike Castro, volunteered at the community kitchen of Kawa Pilipinas in Malate, Manila.

The activity was facilitated by the Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF), with Kawa Pilipinas serving as one of its institutional partners under the Jollibee Group FoodAID program. The foundation donated ready-to-cook products, including chicken guisado, while Mang Inasal provided the rice used for the meals.

“We call them our ‘beloveds,’ using food as our love language,” Mae Paner, founder and chair of Kawa Pilipinas Foundation, said.

Castro also highlighted the role of food in bringing communities together.

“At Mang Inasal, serving food has always been about more than satisfying hunger. It is about bringing people together, making our families and friends feel that they are cared for, and ultimately, making a positive difference in the communities we serve,” he said.

“Through our partnership with Kawa Pilipinas, through the JGF, we can extend that purpose beyond our stores and allow our employees to live out the values of malasakit and service,” Castro added.

Jollibee Group receives regional sustainability awards

Meanwhile, the Jollibee Group received two Gold awards at the 2026 Asia ESG Positive Impact Awards for its energy efficiency and waste management initiatives.

The recognition covered Project Scale Up, which reported a 37% reduction in energy use against its 2020 baseline by 2025, and Zero Waste in Action, which recorded a 53% reduction in waste generated over the same period.

The group’s recycling rate also reached 67% in 2025.

Both programs are part of Joy for Tomorrow, the company’s global sustainability agenda, and were led by its Manufacturing and Logistics teams.

“The value of these recognitions is in the work behind them: the everyday decisions our teams make to use resources more responsibly,” Pepot Miñana, Jollibee Group Global Chief Sustainability Officer, said.

Other F&B, retail updates

Hong Kong extends its food festival celebrations

Food lovers visiting Hong Kong have more culinary experiences to explore following the launch of Hong Kong Gourmet Month by the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The campaign follows the annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival and features five dining themes covering wine-pairing experiences, discounted menus from Michelin-starred restaurants, late-night dining, cocktail bars and nightlife activities.

More than 200 restaurants are participating in the Taste More Hong Kong initiative, offering selected lunch and dinner menus at discounts of up to 30%.

The campaign also features a late-night dining guide covering more than 100 restaurants and bars, alongside curated cocktail routes and special food and drink offerings in Lan Kwai Fong.

The initiative aims to encourage both locals and visitors to explore the city’s diverse dining scene beyond the annual festival.

Johnnie Walker teams up with Sabrina Carpenter for new film

Rounding out this week’s lifestyle updates, Johnnie Walker has unveiled a new campaign film featuring singer Sabrina Carpenter, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle.

The film is part of the brand’s ongoing global partnership with the singer and draws inspiration from French New Wave cinema, highlighting themes of confidence, creative self-expression, and personal progress.

“Working with Johnnie Walker and Damien was such a creative adventure. We wanted to create a true cinematic experience that was playful, unexpected, and full of personality. I’m a long time fan of Damien’s work – so it was exciting to bring this visual world to life alongside him. This film felt like the perfect way to tell the Keep Walking story and capture the energy of this next chapter,” Sabrina said.

The collaboration follows previous projects, including her signature Go Go Highball and a limited-edition Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle inspired by her personal style.

Puregold Hakot Relay to wrap up 2026 series in Manila

Runners and music fans can look forward to a day of activities as the Puregold Hakot Relay holds its final leg for 2026 on December 5 at Burnham Green in Luneta, Manila.

The event challenges participants to complete a race course while collecting groceries at designated stations, putting teamwork and coordination to the test.

The Manila leg follows earlier races in Iloilo and Southern Luzon and is expected to welcome more than 8,000 runners.

The festivities will continue with the Panalong Sunset Concert at 6 p.m. at the Quirino Grandstand, featuring Filipino acts ALAMAT, Ben&Ben and XONARA.

Members of the public can also get a free concert ticket with a sampling pass on November 15 by purchasing P3,000 worth of groceries at Puregold Cubao or Puregold Qi Central.

Meanwhile, registered participants can claim their race kits from November 28 to December 3 at five participating branches: Puregold Cubao, Puregold Paco, Puregold Qi Central, Puregold Tayuman and Puregold Taytay.