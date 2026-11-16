Boracay’s Puka Beach welcomes new resort with underwater suites

Boracay’s Puka Beach is now home to a new resort featuring underwater accommodations, marine-themed dining venues and recreational facilities, following its opening on Thursday, November 12.

Located in Barangay Yapak on the island’s quieter northern end, I’Msignia Beach Front Resorts spans more than two hectares and has 381 rooms and suites, including 70 underwater accommodations facing its oceanarium.

The underwater rooms feature views of marine life, allowing guests to watch fish and other aquatic creatures from their beds. Visitors can also adjust the ambient lighting to improve their view of the underwater surroundings.

Other accommodations include Forest and Ocean View and Executive Ocean View rooms, which come with balconies and outdoor bathtubs.

All rooms and suites are equipped with voice-activated controls, motorized curtains, smart lighting, wireless charging pads and capsule coffee machines.

More than its accommodations, the property features an oceanarium with underwater dining tunnels, where guests can view schools of fish and stingrays, as well as galleries of jellyfish. The facility also offers mermaid performances and animal encounters.

The resort has seven dining outlets, including Isla Aquadining Boracay, a contemporary seafood restaurant with a 154-seat capacity and The Lumen Abyss, an 18-seat jellyfish bar and lounge accessible through a 360-degree viewing tunnel.

Other dining options include Solara, an all-day dining restaurant serving Asian and international dishes; Kai Yakitori; Zen Sushi; and Kozy Café. An additional Beach Club offers dining and entertainment by the shore.

For recreation, the property has a splash pool with slides and designated play areas, an aviary, a fish spa, snorkeling activities and a children’s playroom. It also houses a fitness center equipped for HYROX training, overlooking the oceanarium.

An adults-only Beach Club, open to guests aged 18 and above, features a two-level setup with an infinity pool, cabanas and live entertainment.

Day visitors may also access the property through six types of passes covering the oceanarium, waterpark, beach club or pool facilities. Each pass includes a set meal.

The resort is also offering an introductory all-inclusive package covering accommodation and three meals daily, along with access to selected facilities and experiences. Guests who book directly and stay for at least two nights are entitled to complimentary round-trip land and boat transfers.

The property is opening in phases, with some facilities scheduled to become available this month.