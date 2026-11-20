MANILA — A new film about a Filipino missionary priest abducted during martial law seeks to revive questions about enforced disappearances and accountability, 41 years after he went missing.
Titled “Romano,” the biopic tells the story of Redemptorist priest Fr. Rudy Romano, who was abducted in Cebu City on July 11, 1985. His fate remains unknown.
At a Mass launching the film at Baclaran Church on Nov. 18, Redemptorist Fr. Edilberto Cepe said Romano’s life reflected a priesthood rooted in the struggles of ordinary people, particularly the poor and marginalized.
Romano understood proclaiming the Gospel as listening to unheard voices and standing with people whose dignity was threatened, Cepe said.
His disappearance remains an “unresolved wound” in the history of the Redemptorists in the Philippines, he added.
Cepe said the film seeks to recover the congregation’s historical memory and challenge younger generations to carry on its mission.
“Faith is not something we preserve by hiding. It is something we make fruitful by giving it away,” he said.
Director JL Burgos said the film also seeks to draw attention to enforced disappearances and the uncertainty endured by families searching for missing loved ones.
Burgos, whose brother Jonas was also a victim of enforced disappearance, said cases involving alleged state forces are particularly difficult because missing persons rarely resurface.
“When they do, there are usually a few circumstances,” he said, citing cases in which victims face what he described as fabricated charges, are coerced into cooperating with their captors or have already been killed.
Burgos expressed hope that Romano might still be alive, despite the uncertainty surrounding his fate.
Redemptorist Fr. Raymond Urriza said Romano’s story continues to challenge the Church to stand with people who are marginalized and abandoned.
“Especially with the advent of fake news, we’re always standing with the people, especially those who are on the margins,” Urriza said.
The film stars theater and film actor JC Santos as Romano, alongside Albert Martinez, Cris Villanueva, Allan Paule, Joel Saracho, Raul Montesa and Rolando Innocencio.
“Romano” is scheduled to open in cinemas nationwide on Dec. 16, coinciding with the start of the traditional nine-day Simbang Gabi celebrations before Christmas. Its premiere night is set for Dec. 10, International Human Rights Day.
For Cepe, the film should inspire more than admiration for the priest’s courage. It should encourage compassion, solidarity with the poor and greater commitment to defending human dignity.
“A movie can preserve a memory but only a community committed to the Gospel can continue a mission,” he said.