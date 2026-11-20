MANILA — A new film about a Filipino missionary priest abducted during martial law seeks to revive questions about enforced disappearances and accountability, 41 years after he went missing.

Titled “Romano,” the biopic tells the story of Redemptorist priest Fr. Rudy Romano, who was abducted in Cebu City on July 11, 1985. His fate remains unknown.

At a Mass launching the film at Baclaran Church on Nov. 18, Redemptorist Fr. Edilberto Cepe said Romano’s life reflected a priesthood rooted in the struggles of ordinary people, particularly the poor and marginalized.

Romano understood proclaiming the Gospel as listening to unheard voices and standing with people whose dignity was threatened, Cepe said.

His disappearance remains an “unresolved wound” in the history of the Redemptorists in the Philippines, he added.

Cepe said the film seeks to recover the congregation’s historical memory and challenge younger generations to carry on its mission.

“Faith is not something we preserve by hiding. It is something we make fruitful by giving it away,” he said.

Director JL Burgos said the film also seeks to draw attention to enforced disappearances and the uncertainty endured by families searching for missing loved ones.