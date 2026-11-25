Content warning: This movie review could contains spoiler

Some comedy formulas never get old and “Focker In-Law” is proof that the humor of the “Meet the Parents” franchise still works even after more than two decades.

Returning 26 years after the first film, the familiar cast slips back into their roles with the same comedic chemistry that made the franchise a hit. Ben Stiller (Greg Focker), Robert De Niro (Jack Byrnes)and Owen Wilson (Kevin Rawley) still know exactly how to deliver the laughs, making the latest installment feel like a welcome reunion rather than an attempt to recreate the past.

The film reunites the creative team behind the original franchise, with John Hamburg returning as writer-director after co-writing the first three installments. Producers Jane Rosenthal and Jay Roach, who directed the first two films, also return.

The cast reunion extends to Teri Polo as Pam Focker and Blythe Danner as Dina Byrnes, alongside Stiller, De Niro and Wilson.

Stiller and De Niro remain at the center of the comedy, with their familiar dynamic continuing to produce some of the film’s funniest moments. Wilson also brings back the easygoing humor that has made his character a memorable part of the franchise.

Ariana Grande is a fun addition to the ensemble as Olivia Jones, bringing star power and a fresh comedic presence to the Focker family. Her casting works particularly well as she steps into a story that puts her character in a position reminiscent of Greg’s when he first met Jack.

The newcomers also hold their own alongside the returning cast. Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco bring fresh personalities into the mix. Franco, in particular, delivers some of the film’s funniest moments, showing that the franchise can introduce new faces without losing its comedic rhythm.

What makes “Focker In-Law” especially enjoyable for longtime fans is its collection of nostalgic callbacks. Those who have followed “Meet the Parents (2000),” “Meet the Fockers (2004)” and “Little Fockers (2010)” will recognize familiar references, inside jokes, and Easter eggs scattered throughout the film. These details reward longtime viewers, but they do not make the story difficult to follow for those who are new to the franchise.

Even without watching the previous installments, audiences can still appreciate the humor, family dynamics and awkward situations that drive the comedy. The film gives newcomers enough context to enjoy the characters and their interactions without feeling left out.

The jokes are well-timed, the comedic delivery remains sharp, and the humor does not rely on crossing the line to get a laugh. Much of the comedy comes from awkward situations, family dynamics and the characters’ reactions to one another, the same ingredients that made the earlier films work.

And yes, longtime fans will have another familiar reason to smile with the “appearance” of Mr. Jinx, one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters.

Ultimately, “Focker In-Law” understands what audiences have enjoyed about the franchise all along. It does not need to reinvent its comedy or abandon the characters that viewers have grown attached to. Instead, it brings them back together, introduces new personalities into the mix, and lets the familiar humor do its thing.

More than 25 years after the original film, the Fockers can still make audiences laugh, whether they have followed the franchise from the beginning or are meeting the family for the first time.

“Focker In-Law” opens in Philippine cinemas on November 25 and is rated PG (Parental Guidance) in the Philippines.

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