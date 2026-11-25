Fans of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 4 will get another chance to see all 11 queens together following the show’s November 27 finale.

The contestants will reunite for “HULING TALAK: The DRPHS4 Marehan, Talakan, ATBP (Na May Farewell Concert),” an unofficial post-season gathering scheduled for December 13, at BSK Manila in Mandaluyong City.

The reunion will mark the first time Andy Crocker, Bhorj Gum, Bombalicious Eklaver, Dixxxy Decoy, Ghuli Ghush, Katana, Manza, Maureen Biology, Merckz, Taylor Sheesh and Valeria will appear together onstage after the winner is crowned.

“DRPH” alums Arizona Brandy and Hana Beshie will host the event, which will also feature performances from drag artists Dysco Fever, Zilver Zwan, Shae Shue K, Malayaugh and Edsa Xxtra. Special guest “DRPH” queen Khianna with a K will also join the lineup, with DJ Lej handling the music.

Aside from the performances, the gathering will give fans an opportunity to hear the queens discuss their experiences on the show through a live talk-show segment.

VVIP guests can also participate in an exclusive fan Q&A, while ticket holders can avail themselves of Meet and Greet passes during the preselling period.



Organizers described the gathering as an opportunity to celebrate the queens, their artistry and the season that brought them together.