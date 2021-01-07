Bishop calls police officers to ‘strong faith, true service’

The country’s military bishop called on law enforcement to “true service” and to confront the menace of criminality not just with courage but also faith.

Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines said it is always a challenge to be honest and dignified but everything changes when it is for God and the country.

“We are in tough times and our response should also be tough but we can only be tough responders when we embrace unity, we value service, and we love our country,” Florencio said.

The bishop made the statement during the Philippine National Police’s 27th Ethics Day celebration on Monday in Camp Crame, where he was the guest of honor and speaker.

Among those in attendance were police chief Debold Sinas and other top PNP officials.

According to him, it is only in true service “that we can gain happiness we are looking for” and where “we can find fulfilment in our lives”.

“An honest and dignified service will be even more meaningful if we feel that it is for our country given to us by God to nurture peace, love and unity,” he said.

He then turned to the rest of the police force with words of gratitude, recalling their tireless work for the people even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there are some in their ranks who got involved in crimes, the bishop said the institution is challenged to overcome it with good works, persistence, and strong faith.

He said that a crisis, “if faced brazenly with a strong faith in God, becomes great opportunities for becoming better persons”.

