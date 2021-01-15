‘Sounds familiar’: Some remain skeptic as Sara Duterte denies presidential bid plans

Some Filipinos cast doubt over the words of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio about the presidency as they recalled similar words that her father had said before he ran for higher office.

The president’s daughter told the media that she went to see him on January 8 and said that she has no intention to run as the country’s next chief executive.

“He replied, very good. He also said he did not want me to run but nothing about gender was discussed,” Duterte-Carpio was quoted by an ABS-CBN correspondent on Thursday.

President Rodrigo Duterte also mentioned his daughter when he attended the inauguration of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 project on the same day.

The president said that he discouraged his daughter from running in the 2022 national elections as a presidential candidate, claiming the top government post is supposedly unfit for a woman.

“And my daughter, they are prodding her to run. I told them: ‘My daughter is not running’. I have told Inday not to run (because I have walked down that road). It’s not for a woman,” Duterte said.

The Philippines had two female presidents before, late president Corazon Aquino from 1986 to 1992and former president now Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga, 2nd District) from 2001 to 2010.

“The emotional setup of a woman and a man is totally different. Maging g*go ka dito. That is the sad story. But there are people who are insisting,” Duterte added during the Skyway launch.

The elder Duterte is known for spouting sexist and misogynistic remarks in the past.

‘Sounds familiar’

Duterte-Carpio’s words failed to convince some Filipinos who are speculating her plans to pursue the presidential race in 2022.

“That’s it. She is running. And he gets to say he tried to dissuade her and mute among others, charges of political dynasty,” business columnist Boo Chanco tweeted in response to the reports.

“Tapos pagdating ng 2022 biglang tatakbo at sasabihin because the people are clamoring for me to run! Pwe, lumang style na ‘yan,” another Twitter user commented with a vomit emoji.

“This script sounds familiar!” exclaimed a different online user.

“Sara, sus. (‘Di ba) ganyan din sinabi ng tatay mo dati?” another Filipino commented.

In 2015, Duterte, who was then the mayor of Davao City, has repeatedly told the public that he does not intend to seek a higher office in the 2016 presidential elections.

Duterte has called for two press conferences before to announce that he will not run for president.

He repeated this in September 2015 and said that he wanted to retire after his term as Davao’s local chief executive ends.

The following month, his three children shaved their heads to show support for whatever their father’s decision in the 2016 elections will then be.

Duterte-Carpio then shared her picture on Instagram with the following hashtags: #Duterte2016, #kalboparasapagbabago, #Nohairwecare and #justDUit.

In November, Duterte withdrew his earlier bid to seek reelection as mayor. He later formalized his presidential bid through representative Salvador Medialdea who submitted his certificate of candidacy (COC) for president.

Duterte eventually won in a landslide victory against four other prominent officials, including closest rival Mar Roxas, who was the administration’s candidate that time.

‘Not being coy’

In a text message sent to Reuters on Thursday, Duterte-Carpio reiterated her stance on the upcoming presidential elections, where she topped a survey of the preferred bets for 2022.

“I am not being coy nor am I doing a ‘last-minute,'” the president’s daughter said, referencing her father’s last-minute filing of his COC before.

“If the whole country does not want to believe (this) then I can’t do anything about it. Not everyone wants to be president. I am one of them,” she added.

“I thank all of them for their trust and confidence in what I can do but my refusal to run for president is not the end of the world,” she further said.