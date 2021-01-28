Church poll watchdog urges Filipinos to register 2022 elections

A Catholic Church-backed poll watchdog urged qualified voters to register for the local and national elections in 2022.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting encouraged the public to register ahead of the September 30 deadline in a radio interview on Monday.

“Do get registered as registration activities are continuing since January and until September,” PPCRV Executive Director Maria Isabel Buenaobra told Radio Veritas.

She particularly urged first time voters to do their civic duty and have their voice be counted in next year’s polls.

“We are calling on the youth to become new registered voters,” Buenaobra said.

Similarly, the PPCRV official said repatriated overseas Filipinos are encouraged to transfer their registration locally from the overseas voters list.

“Please get registered before the end of September if you are planning to stay in the country until next year so you can cast your votes,” she added.

The PPCRV made the call after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported a low number of applicants for voter registration so far.

Since voter registration resumed on Sept. 1, 2020, the Comelec body received 1,117,528 voter applicants as of Jan. 14, which is way below the 4 million target of new voters.

The registration period will run until September 30, 2021.

