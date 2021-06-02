Another public humiliation tactic: Eleazar draws ire over confrontation video

The Philippine National Police recently released a video of the new top cop Guillermo Eleazar confronting another officer involved in killing of a civilian.

Some social media users, however, are not convinced with this suspect-shaming tactic.

In the video which was released on Tuesday, Eleazar confronted Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan who shot a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City while he was off-duty.

PNP Chief Police General Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar confronts on Tuesday, June 1, Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan at the QCPD headquarters at Camp Karingal. The erring cop was tagged in the viral cold-blooded murder of a 52-year old woman in Quezon City. (Video: OCPNP) pic.twitter.com/zSAvIDwUZy — Philippine National Police (@pnppio) June 1, 2021

The incident was caught in a video by the victim’s grandson and then uploaded on social media.

In PNP’s 30-second clip, Eleazar cornered Zinampan and confronted him for committing the crime.

“Hirap na hirap tayong ayusin itong institusyon,” he told the suspect.

As of writing, the video garnered over two million views and circulated across Twitter, Facebook and even reached the subreddit community of r/Philippines.

Eleazar previously stated that Zinampan will face a murder complaint and an administrative case. He will also be removed from the police force.

Based on earlier reports, the police officer was not on duty when he shot the grandmother and was also drunk when he gunned down the old woman.

When the footage of the killing circulated online, Filipinos revived the hashtag #PulisAngTerorista on local Twitter in an outcry for accountability to the incident and other similar acts of violence in the hands of alleged rogue law enforcers.

Not convinced with public humiliation

Some social media users criticized Eleazar’s confrontation video as “unnecessary” and “unprofessional” for a PNP chief.

“We don’t need this, Chief Eleazar. It’s pathetic. We need that man rotting behind bars,” one user said.

“Is this supposed to make people feel safer?” another user wrote.

“PNP Chief just manhandled a suspect. Saan yung professionalism? Should show him being charged for murder and sent to prison directly. How about those not on camera? All suspects should be treated fairly and not manhandled, beaten or tortured. Whether guilty or not,” another one commented.

Other users poked fun at it and quipped it is a mere ruse or fake drama for the public.

“Galing naman umarte parang nag Star Magic workshop,” one user said.

“’Yung mas malala pa ritong magalit ang nanay mo tuwing nagbabalik ka ng pitsel na walang laman sa ref,” another user said.

“Audition ba yan for ‘Ang Probinsyano?’” one user commented.

Even during his leadership at the National Capital Region Office, Eleazar had a bad record of humiliating alleged erring cops in public, particularly in front of the media. His actions then similarly earned some criticisms from the public.

RELATED: What PNP’s rulebook says about NCRPO chief’s public humiliation tactic

Sen. Bato Dela Rosa, who was the previous PNP chief, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso are also among the government officials who have a reputation of presenting and scolding suspects in front of the media.

A revisit to PNP’s rulebook

In June 2018, the PNP adopted a 2008 memorandum circular written by former top cop Jesus Verzosa that declared the presentation of suspects as a violation of their human rights.

In section 4 of PNP’s Ethical Doctrine Manual, it is also stated that PNP members should uphold human rights in the performance of their duties.

“In the performance of their duty, law enforcement officials shall respect and protect human dignity and maintain and uphold the human rights of all persons.”

Meanwhile, under the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, all public servants, including the police, are expected to practice professionalism, justness and sincerity in fulfilling their duties.