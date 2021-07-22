Filipinos’ trust in local news remains — Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2021

Local radio remains to be the most trusted overall news source of Filipinos, according to the 10th edition of Digital News Report (DNR) released last June 23 by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

The report said 39% of Filipinos prefer offline radio while 34% prefer the online version.

On the other hand, the study showed that 31% and 32% of respondents trust local television offline and online, respectively.

In terms of regional news consumption, Visayas recorded the highest number of access rate with 69% of respondents saying they are able to access local coronavirus information, local weather, local politics, crime, and education. It was followed by Luzon and Mindanao with 65%, and 60%, respectively.

Philippines’ average news access rate ranked 7th among 38 markets with 28% respondents able to access it and 9th in proportion with 66% respondents saying they feel attached to their community.

Yvonne Chua, University of the Philippines journalism professor and the author of the country’s profile for DNR, emphasized the importance of local journalism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Local journalism matters and it is essential to a functioning democracy like the Philippines,” she said during a webinar last July 16.

According to the list provided by Ariel Sebellino of Philippine Press Institute, 13 local newspapers have bid their final issue because of the pandemic, these are:

Mindanao Observer (Dipolog City)

Baguio Chronicle (Baguio City)

SunStar Baguio (Baguio City)

Mabuhay (Bulacan)

Pahayagang Balikas (Batangas)

The Northern Forum (Tuguegarao City)

Palawan News (Puerto Princesa)

Mindanao Times (Davao City)

Mindanao Daily Mirror (Davao City)

Ilocos Times (Laoag City)

Visayan Daily Star (Bacolod City)

SunStar Cagayan De Oro

Mindanao Gold Star Daily (Cagayan de Oro)

The overall trust in the news in the Philippines has increased from 27% last year to 32% in 2021.

With the increase in disinformation during the pandemic, DNR data also showed that trust in social media dropped by 2% this year from 20% last year.

Despite the declined trust, the Philippines still ranked 9th to the last of all countries, and the lowest in Asia in terms of trust in the news.

A total of 2,209 Filipino internet users aged 18 and above have participated in the survey conducted in late January to early February by an international market research and data analytics firm YouGov.