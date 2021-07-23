Philippines to bar travel from Malaysia, Thailand to curb Delta’s spread

MANILA — The Philippines will ban the entry of travelers coming from Malaysia and Thailand in a bid to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

The travel restriction will take effect on July 25 and run to July 31, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a national address. The Philippines has previously banned travelers from eight countries including Indonesia and India.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies