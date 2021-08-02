Artist Tarantadong Kalbo releases interactive Tumindig site for 2022 voters

The Filipino artist who sparked the “Tumindig” online movement released an interactive page that encouraged the public to register to vote for the coming elections in 2022.

Kevin Eric Raymundo, also known as Tarantadong Kalbo, shared a video clip of it on his account last Wednesday, July 28.

The post also has the link of the website which you can access here.

The website opens with a message:

“Ang nakataas na kamao ay siya ring mga kamay na boboto ng tamang pinuno. Libo-libong Pilipino na ang #Tumindig para sa kapakanan ng ating mga sarili, komunidad, at bayan.”

“Pero hindi dito natatapos ang laban. Mula sa araw-araw na pagpuna sa mali hanggang sa pagboto ng mga kakampi ng karapatang pantao, tuloy-tuloy lang ang ating pakikibaka at pagtindig.”

It also used the hashtags #LahingDakila and #ArtistsFightBack.

The former hashtag was particularly used by DAKILA Philippines, a group of artist advocates who seek social change.

Filipino artists also recently used these hashtags on social media in showcasing their artworks, paintings and other pieces that depict their countrymen’s grievances and struggles during the current administration.

Aside from the opening message, the link for the voter’s registration page was also attached.

To those who wished to join the “Tumindig” mural, links to create their own avatars and entry forms were also provided.

You can also download the mural for your personal use.

Clicking the “x” mark will lead to the interactive mural or page of the website where viewers can look up close to an avatar or browse through the rest of the raised-fist avatars.

Raymundo posted the original illustration where the popular character was introduced last July 22.

It showed a lone, white-colored fist that stood up among the crowd of bowed-fists in obedience to someone.

His piece was only supposed to encourage the public to voice out their dissent. However, after waves of impromptu collaborations with other artists, journalists, progressive groups and other Filipinos, it spurred an online movement that sent goosebumps across local social media.

Each new raised-fist avatar posted online or sent to Raymundo replaced one of the bowed-fists in his original illustration.

Soon, “Tumindig” icon was joined by other colorful, artistic new avatars in a growing mural.

This online protest also translated to the streets. Some Filipino artists and groups built their “fist” effigies and held them during the annual rally on the day of the State of the Nation Address on July 26.

The initiative continues to gain momentum. The subreddit r/Philippines, one of the largest online forums for Filipinos, recently shared its entry.