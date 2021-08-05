PSA on Yellow Card: How travelers can get WHO-recognized vaccination certificate

Fully vaccinated Filipinos who need to travel can already apply for an international vaccination certificate (IVC) recognized by the World Health Organization.

The certificate, also known as Yellow Card, is issued by the Department of Health’s Bureau of Quarantine to those who need to travel while there is an increased health risk for travelers.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is used to record an individual’s immunization against infectious diseases like polio.

Now it can be used to certify that the traveler has been fully inoculated against the viral respiratory disease, although not all countries require it.

It does not act as a substitute to the COVID-19 vaccination card issued by entities such as local government units since the ICV is not yet mandated by local and international governments.

The BCQ will only grant the Yellow Card to those who have been fully inoculated by COVID-19 vaccines recognized by WHO which are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Its issuance is also currently limited to those with overseas contracts or flight booking confirmations.

According to those who have already availed of the certificate, the bureau will require the COVID-19 vaccination card of the applicant prior to issuance.

The applicant needs to apply online, either on BCQ’s website for its Manila office or the one in Pasay.

They will then settle the payment through their preferred method such as credit card, online banking, GCash, PayMaya, or over-the-counter through 7-Eleven or LBC.

The amount is P300 for the processing fee and P70 for the convenience fee, although this depends on the preferred payment method.

The applicant will then need to go to BCQ’s office where they will show their QR Code from the confirmed appointment, along with their receipt of payment.