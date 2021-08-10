Rundown: NCR hospitals in full capacity again as COVID-19 cases surge

Some large hospitals in Metro Manila can no longer accommodate more for COVID-19 patients following a surge in infections in the region.

The Department of Health on August 9 announced that the Philippines had returned to the “high risk” category for COVID-19.

More infections of the more transmissible Delta variant in the country.

RELATED: Detecting Delta: Symptoms associated with the COVID-19 variant

More than a year ago, in March 2020, the same large hospitals in the metro halted the admission of COVID-19 patients.

Months later, in July 2020, hospitals again reached the “danger zone” in terms of capacity.

READ: What Palace said (and what hospitals now say) on COVID-19 healthcare capacity

The hospitals



St. Luke’s Medical Center advised the public on Monday that all its COVID-19 wards and critical care units in their Bonifacio Global City and Quezon City branches have reached full capacities.

Patients in emergency rooms are also still waiting to be admitted.

“For those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are in need of urgent medical treatment, we kindly request you to consider other healthcare institutions to get the immediate care and attention you need,” St. Luke’s Hospital’s statement read.

The Medical City in Pasig City later issued a similar announcement.

“We regret to announce that as of August 9, our COVID-19 floors, ER and ICU units have reached full capacity,” it said.

As Pasig’s “one hospital command,” the TMC is closely monitoring the situation with the city government.

It hopes others to use the hospital network to look for other facilities in the meantime.

“We appeal for your understanding and recommend that you use this network in seeking urgent care for critically-ill COVID-19 patients, or consider other institutions,” they said.

“We assure you that the health and safety of our patients, COVID and non-COVID, remain our utmost priority. We continue to provide quality patient care in the safest and most appropriate setting,” they added.

The Philippine General Hospital also recently breached its 200-mark of COVID-19 admitted patients.

And just like that, PGH has breached the 200 mark of admitted patients with covid again..😭 — Dr. Geraldine Zamora (@doktora_ging) August 9, 2021

Dr. Geraldine Zamora of PGH also sought prayers for her colleagues who are working non-stop in the COVID wards.

“Praying for our colleagues/paramedicals/staff na andon talaga sa loob ng covid wards and ICU the WHOLE day or night. Walang sinabi ang exposure at pagod namin sa pinagdadaanan niyo,” Zamora said with praying emojis.

PGH spokesperson Jonas del Rosario said on August 5 that the hospital’s 50 ICU beds were all occupied as of August 7.

“Napipilitan po kami na i-convert ‘yung kung nasaan man sila, i-convert ‘yun na ICU setup. Lalagyan mo ng ventilator, kung anong kailangan nila, magde-demand ka ng mas maraming tao doon dahil tututukan,” he said.