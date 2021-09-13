PPCRV launches 9-month novena Masses for 2022 polls

A Catholic Church-backed poll watchdog last September 9 launched a nine-month novena Masses in preparation for next year’s elections.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) said the “Prayer Power Campaign 2022” will run until the May 9 polls.

It said this is “to implore the aid of the Divine Providence for Filipinos to do their share” for orderly and credible elections.

The Masses are also intended to seek God’s guidance for voters to choose the right leaders for the country.

“Let our every action in these elections be guided by these basic values for good citizenship so that those elected be exemplars of these values,” the PPCRV said.

The first novena Mass was presided over by Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, Vice President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The Masses are streamed via the official Facebook page and Youtube channel of the PPCRV.