BSP ‘not so concerned’ about Omicron variant —governor

MANILA — The central bank is not concerned about the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and will keep its accommodative monetary policy intact, its governor said on Thursday.

“We are not so concerned with… the new variant. I think there’s too much exaggeration on the impact of that,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said at a media briefing. “The best thing to do is… vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate and we have sufficient vaccines available.”

