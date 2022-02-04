Barong Tagalog, office chair, warm-up pics: How some bets prepared for KBP presidential Forum

Five presidential bets for the May 2022 elections are participating in the first-ever presidential forum on Friday.

The forum, organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas in partnership with other networks, invited six presidential bets to present their electoral platforms that would give the public an idea of how they will run their administration should they win.

Some of the electoral bets who agreed to attend the “Panata sa Bayan” forum gave a glimpse of how they prepared for the much-anticipated event.

Here are some of their posts:

Isko Moreno

Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, more commonly known as Isko Moreno, shared a picture of him in Barong Tagalog while he read some papers on his desk.

“Ilang minuto na lang po ay haharap na ako sa ‘Panata sa Bayan’ The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum,” the caption of his Facebook post read.

Leody de Guzman

The labor leader shared photos of him warming up for an interview with News5.

He can also be seen sharing a meal with some of them.

“Bago sumalang sa Panata Sa Bayan — The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum, nag-warm up muna ako at nagpa-interview sa crew ng News5,” De Guzman wrote.

Leni Robredo

The vice president said that her team temporarily settled in an office where she can attend the forum.

“Naka-schedule sana kaming lumipad ngayong umaga para balikan ang Odette-affected areas, pero pinush back namin ng lunchtime to make time for this event,” Robredo wrote.

Typhoon Odette (international name “Rai”) was considered the strongest tropical cyclone to have affected the Philippines last year.

Ping Lacson

Sen. Ping Lacson shared a photo of his Zoom screen where he would virtually appear in the forum.

“Handang-handa na ang Zoom setup at handang-handa na rin tayo para sa KBP Presidential Forum mamaya,” he said.

Other bets

Sen. Manny Pacquiao did not share any preparation posts. He instead promoted the event by sharing a graphic of the program.

Another presidential aspirant, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., declined to be part of the forum due to “prior scheduled commitments.”

According to KBP president Herman Basbaño, they have been sending out invitations since early December.

“Although we have been looking forward for BBM’s participation in this event, his current schedules prevent us from accommodating your request,” lawyer Vic Rodriguez, Marcos Jr’s spokesperson, said on Thursday.