Gov’t public information arm reminds Pinoys of leaders’ qualities as 2022 polls near

The official public information arm of the national government reminded voters about some qualities of a good leader as the 2022 national and local elections loom.

Through its “#BotoMo” voter education campaign, the Philippine Information Agency released posts that outlined some traits that a leader should possess before Filipinos choose the next government officials on May 9.

“Ang pagiging mabilis at epektibo sa pag-aksyon sa anumang kalamidad o pandemya ay isa sa mga katangian ng isang mahusay na pinuno. Alamin kung may naitulong ba sila sa buhay mo lalo’t higit ngayong COVID-19,” one of the agency’s posts said.

It also included the following hashtags: “#BotoMo,” “#VoteSAFEPh,” “#VoteWisely,” and “#Eleksyon2022.”

“#BotoMo ‘yung may nagawa sa pandemya. Hindi ‘yung natutulog lang sa kama. Ang COVID-19 ay tunay na pagsubok ng isang maayos na pinuno. Huwag ibigay ang boto sa kandidatong walang naiambag sa pagsugpo ng pandemic,” the text of the post reads.

Some of its “#BotoMo” posts featured the agency calling on voters to get to know their preferred bet’s track records instead of how popular or well-known they are.

“Kilatising maigi ang kandidato mo. Alamin kung may nagawa na ba ito sa bayan o gusto lang magbida-bidahan,” the caption reads.

Similar to the previous post, it also included hashtags.

“#BotoMo ‘yung may track record ng aksyon at hindi puro social media attention! Ang eleksyon ay hindi beauty contest. Huwag piliin ang pogi o ganda lang ang ambag sa lipunan,” the text of its post reads.

The 2022 national and local elections will be held on May 9, when Filipinos will vote for the next set of leaders who will steer the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.