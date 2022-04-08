Rundown: Political parties of Philippine presidents after Martial Law

Some online users are raising awareness about the different political parties that ruled and are now ruling the national government since the end of the Martial Law regime.

These came after several comments and posts claimed that the government has been ruled by the “Dilawans (Yellows), a derogatory term attributed to the members of the Liberal Party, for 30 years.

Some online users also attribute the description to supporters of the two late presidents Corazon Aquino and her son Benigno Aquino III.

The circulating claim states that the political party and its supporters have been the root cause of corruption and poverty in the Philippines for 30 years.

One of these comments reads: “30 years of your reign of corruption is more than enough.”

This belief is incorrect.

The Marcos family fled from the Philippines to Hawaii on Feb. 25, 1986, thus ending the decade-long Martial Law regime in the country.

Cory succeeded the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. on that day.

For the past 36 years, here are the following presidents and their respective political parties:

Corazon Cojuangco-Aquino (1986 to 1992) – PDP-Laban

Fidel V. Ramos (1992 to 1998) – Lakas-CMD

Joseph Ejercito Estrada (1998 to 2001) – formerly Nationalist People’s Coalition, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP), which he also founded in 1991

Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (2001 to 2010) – Lakas-CMD

Benigno Aquino III (2010 to 2016) – Liberal Party

Rodrigo Duterte (2016 to present) – PDP-Laban

Some Filipinos also shared this information to debunk the still-prevalent claim of other social media users.

Marcos Sr. was also a prominent member of the Liberal Party when he was still a senator.

However, during his presidency, he established a movement called the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL).

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the late strongman’s son, is running for the presidency in the elections this May under a political party with its namesake.

He is running with Duterte’s eldest daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. They are campaigning under an alliance called the “Uniteam Alliance.”

Meanwhile, the false claim on the rule of Liberal Party is now being referenced in negative posts against Vice President Leni Robredo, who’s also seeking the presidency.

Robredo, who’s still the political party’s chairperson, distanced herself from the party and is running as an independent candidate. Her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan is also a Liberal Party member.