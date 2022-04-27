‘Citizens have right to call out gov’t,’ group says after poll commissioner’s ‘warning’

A coalition against the spread of disinformation expressed grave concern over the “warning” of a Commission on Elections Commissioner against the poll body’s critics.

Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay previously said in a briefing that he will not hesitate to call the Armed Forces of the Philippines to arrest those who accused the poll body of being biased during the conduct of elections.

“To those issuing public opinion that Comelec is biased or that it would cause election fraud, I am warning you that we would not hesitate to call upon the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which is now under Comelec control, to round you up and have you jailed,” Bulay was quoted as saying in a report.

The coalition called the “Movement against Disinformation” (MAD) reacted to this on April 25.

In its statement, MAD called the remark as an “assault” on the freedom of expression.

“Movement against Disinformation views with grave concern the ‘personal’ warning issued by the Commission on Elections Commissioner Rey Bulay during the Comelec press briefing on April 22, 2022. Commissioner Bulay threatened to have critics of the Comelec arrested and jailed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” the group said.

“This is an assault on freedom of expression, and it cannot be countenanced,” it added.

MAD pointed out that citizens have the right to call out the government for any wrongdoings at all times.

“Citizens have the right to call out, put to task and hold accountable the government that they appointed to serve them. Government must, at all times, be answerable to the people. No institution or official is beyond reproach,” it said.

The group reminded Comelec of its mandates to guard the ballots, enforce laws and regulations and ensure the “transparency, credibility and accuracy” of the poll results.

It also called on the poll body to “observe civility and restraint” in dealing with the public’s views.

“The credibility of the election lies in the people’s confidence in the capacity of the Comelec to perform its duties transparently and impartially. It befits the Comelec to avoid the appearance of impropriety by being open to criticism and considerate of the musings of the electorate,” MAD said.

MAD stressed that the Comelec cannot allow getting carried away by the ongoing rivalry of the opposing campaigns.

“In this most crucial moment, the Comelec should be the beacon of good sense amidst the tides of partisan passions. It cannot allow itself to get carried away by the posturing and rhetoric of opposing campaigns. The Comelec must remain above the fray,” it said.

Bulay’s warning

During the briefing on April 22, Bulay expressed his warning to arrest critics after fellow Poll Commissioner Socorro Inting reacted to a call for Comelec to hold a “nonpartisan” election.

This call was made by a group of supporters of a presidential candidate.

On Tuesday, Bulay clarified that he respects criticisms, saying these “could also be helpful” to the Comelec.

“I would always exercise the highest degree of respect as far as opposition or condemnation,” he was quoted as saying.

Bulay in an interview with ANC’S “Headstart” also said there’s more to his statement.

‘May karugtong ‘yun. ‘Wag nating sana putulin yung karugtong, kapag nanggulo kayo sa results ng election na ito,” he said.