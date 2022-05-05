How much do gov’t officials make in a month? FOI gives an idea as elections near

The Freedom of Information (FOI) Philippines shared how much government officials make on a monthly basis to give the public an idea ahead of the 2022 national and local elections.

According to data from the Department of Budget and Management, a president of the Philippines earns P411,928 per month while a vice-president earns P325,807.

A senator and a member of the House of Representatives both earn P273,278 monthly.

Meanwhile, a provincial governor earns P185,695 per month while a vice provincial governor takes home P145,427 monthly.

Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan or the Provincial Board, on the other hand, earn P128,696 monthly.

A city mayor takes home P185,695 per month, while municipal mayors inside Metro Manila earn P145,427 monthly.

Municipal mayors outside the capital region, on the other hand, earn P128,696 per month.

According to the government office, it is important that Filipinos have an idea of how much public officials make, especially as the election nears when they have the chance to elect their leaders.

“Karapatan ng bawat mamamayang Pilipino na makatanggap nang dekalidad na pampublikong serbisyo mula sa ating mga iniluluklok sa pamahalaan,” it said.

“Kaya naman mga ka-FOI, maging mapanuri at maging matalino sa pag boto ngayong darating na halalan,” the office added.

Filipinos will get the chance to choose their new set of leaders on May 9, 2022.

Those running for president are former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., businessman Faisal Mangondato, physician Jose Montemayor, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

The vice-presidential hopefuls, on the other hand, are Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), former congressman Walden Bello, radio commentator Rizalito David, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, economist Manny SD Lopez, physician Willie Ong, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, lawyer Carlos Serapio, and Senate President Tito Sotto III.