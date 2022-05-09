2022 Local Candidates Taguig City: Complete list

May 9, 2022 - 1:41 AM

The Commission on Elections early this year released a list of the candidates for local posts in Taguig City.

Caloocan, with an estimated population of more than 880,000 has 28 barangays and two legislative districts.

Here are the names appearing in the ballot:

1st Councilor District, Pateros — House of Representatives

CERAFICA, ALLAN (PPP) CRUZ, ADING (NP)

2nd Councilor District, Taguig — House of Representatives

GONZALES, ATE CHE CHE (PPP) ZAMORA, PAMMY (NP)

Mayor

CAYETANO, ATE LANI (NP) CERAFICA, ARNEL (PPP)

Vice Mayor

ALIT, ARVIN (NP) CERAFICA, JANELLE (PPP)

First District — Councilor

AMOROSO, INOCENTES (IND) AQUINO, COMMISSIONER (NP) BAUTISTA, JONJON (PPP) BERNAL, RJ (PPP) CRUZ, JANNAH (PPP) DE MESA, GIGI VALENZUELA (NP) DELOS SANTOS, WARREN (PPP) DIONISIO, WARREN (PPP) FRANCO, RONET (PPP) ICAY, ANGGUS (PPP) LABAMPA, JIMMY (NP) LONTOC, PAUL (IND) MADRID, ELVIRA (PPP) MAÑOSCA, TOTONG (NP) MARCELINO, TIKBOY (NP) OGALINOLA, CARLITO (NP) OSORIO, MAR NORBERT (IND) PANGA-CRUZ, ATTYJOY (NP) SAN PEDRO, GAMIE (NP)

Second District — Councilor

BALINA-ERON, MARISSE (NP) BALMES, FELOMINO (PLM) BAPTISTA, EDGAR (NP) DIO, OSCAR OCA (PPP) FLORES, BRO. ART (PPP) FRANCISCO, TOROY (IND) GARCIA, JAIME (NP) GERMAN, LARRY (PPP) LIM, DARIUS (IND) MORALES, JAY (PPP) PANGANDAMAN, YASSER (NP) PENOLIO, ALEX (NP) POOTEN, BASILIO (PPP) PRADO, ED (NP) RIVERA, JUN (PPP) SACAY, GLENN (PPP) SERNA, JOMIL (NP) SOMERA, MILLY (PPM) SUPAN, NICKY (NP) TIBIO, CALEB (IND) VALENCIA, MYLA (PPP)

*This is subject to correction.

