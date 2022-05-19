Marcos says China ties ‘set to shift to higher gear’ under his presidency

May 19, 2022
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator, waves after casting his vote in the 2022 national elections at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 9, 2022. (Reuters/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo)

MANILA — Incoming Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country’s relations with China will be expanded and shift to a higher gear under his administration, and Beijing had given assurances it would support his independent foreign policy.

Marcos in a statement said China President Xi Jinping had agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions of issues and also recognized his late father’s role in opening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

