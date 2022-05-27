Factbox: Monkeypox cases around the world

Around 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

Below is a list of countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

Asia-Pacific

* Australia on May 20 reported its first case in a traveler who recently returned from Britain. Another suspected case was also identified.

Europe

* Austria confirmed its first case on May 22.

* Belgium detected two cases on May 20.

* Czech Republic detected its first case on May 24.

* Denmark confirmed a second case on May 24, a day after the first.

* Finland confirmed its first case on May 27.

* France’s number of confirmed cases rose to five on May 25.

* Germany has confirmed three cases, with the first registered on May 20.

* Italy has confirmed nine cases by May 26. It detected its first case on May 19.

* The Netherlands reported its first case on May 20. It has since confirmed “several” more patients, without stating the exact number.

* Portugal confirmed nine new cases on May 26, bringing the total to 58.

* Slovenia confirmed its first case on May 24.

* Spain confirmed 25 new cases on May 26, bringing the total to 84.

* Sweden confirmed its first case on May 19.

* Switzerland reported its first confirmed case on May 21.

* The United Kingdom detected 14 new cases in England on May 24, taking the total of identified cases to 70.

Middle East

* Israel confirmed its first case on May 21.

* The United Arab Emirates detected its first case on May 24, state news agency WAM reported.

Americas

* Argentina reported its first suspected case on May 23. No cases are yet confirmed in South America.

* Canada reported 10 new infections on May 27, bringing its total to 25.

* The United States confirmed nine additional cases in seven states on May 26. The total number of infections is up at 11 since the first infection was discovered on May 18.

—Compiled by Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in GdanskEditing by Milla Nissi and Mark Potter