Sara Duterte-Carpio for DepEd: Marcos Cabinet profile

Sara Zimmerman Duterte-Carpio

The vice president-elect is set to head the Department of Education as announced by president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on May 11.

Here are some quick facts about the incoming DepED chief:

Educational background 

  • BS Respiratory Therapy degree from San Pedro College (1999); Bachelor of Laws degree from San Sebastian College (2005)
  • Passed the Philippine Bar Examination in 2005

Work experience

  • Mayor of Davao City from 2010 to 2013 and from 2016 to Present; Became the first female mayor of Davao in 2010
  • Vice mayor of Davao City from 2007 to 2010
  • Chairperson of the Regional Development Council by President Benigno Aquino III 
  • Chairman of the Board-Regional Development Committee-Mindanao Area Committee of the National Economic and Development Authority
  • Court Attorney for the Office of the Associate Justice Romeo J. Carpio Sr (Supreme Court)

Major achievements

  • Davao became the 8th richest city in the Philippines in 2020
  • Davao was named the 4th most urbanized industry by the Department of Trade and Industry in 2021

Major programs

  • Byaheng Do30 in 2016, a 30-project agenda for 10 priority sectors, including education, health, poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, and solid waste management and environment.
  • Davao Life is Here program, which seeks to portray the city as a desired market and destination for investment and tourism.
  • Kean Gabriel Hotline for anonymous reporting of child abuse and neglect
  • Passed the Davao City Women Development Code in 2019 and created the Integrated Gender and Development Division under the Office of the Mayor

Policy positions

