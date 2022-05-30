Sara Duterte-Carpio for DepEd: Marcos Cabinet profile

Sara Zimmerman Duterte-Carpio

The vice president-elect is set to head the Department of Education as announced by president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on May 11.

Here are some quick facts about the incoming DepED chief:

Educational background

BS Respiratory Therapy degree from San Pedro College (1999); Bachelor of Laws degree from San Sebastian College (2005)

Passed the Philippine Bar Examination in 2005

Work experience

Mayor of Davao City from 2010 to 2013 and from 2016 to Present; Became the first female mayor of Davao in 2010

Vice mayor of Davao City from 2007 to 2010

Chairperson of the Regional Development Council by President Benigno Aquino III

Chairman of the Board-Regional Development Committee-Mindanao Area Committee of the National Economic and Development Authority

Court Attorney for the Office of the Associate Justice Romeo J. Carpio Sr (Supreme Court)

Major achievements

Davao became the 8th richest city in the Philippines in 2020

Davao was named the 4th most urbanized industry by the Department of Trade and Industry in 2021

Major programs

Byaheng Do30 in 2016, a 30-project agenda for 10 priority sectors, including education, health, poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, and solid waste management and environment.



Davao Life is Here program, which seeks to portray the city as a desired market and destination for investment and tourism.



Kean Gabriel Hotline for anonymous reporting of child abuse and neglect

Passed the Davao City Women Development Code in 2019 and created the Integrated Gender and Development Division under the Office of the Mayor

Policy positions

Mandatory military service

For Filipinos aged 18 years old.

On May 16, she said her push for the revival of the Reserve Officers Training Corps or ROTC has nothing to do with her interest in being appointed to the DepEd.

Controversies

In 2011, she was caught on camera punching a court sheriff who refused her request to delay the demolition of shanties in a Davao City community. She later apologized to the official publicly.

In March this year, she claimed that she was a part of the LGBT community, pointing to her preference for shorter hairstyles that make her “feel like a man.”

RELATED: Who’s who: The Marcos Cabinet