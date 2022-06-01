Prelate condemns Basilan blasts

A Catholic prelate condemned the twin explosions that hurt at least two people on Basilan Island on Monday.

Bishop Leo Dalmao of the Isabela prelature described the incident as “unfortunate” and “unwarranted by every person who desires but peace and well-being”.

“I condemn the incident and ask each one to continue on supporting all efforts to live in a peaceful environment and work to sustain peace,” Dalmao said in a pastoral statement released Tuesday.

Authorities said investigations are still ongoing into the two explosions that rocked the city of Isabela on May 30.

The first incident took place near a fast food chain followed by another explosion minutes later in the garage of a bus company.

Saying that the province is “moving forward” socially and economically, the prelate warned that resorting to violence “can again revive what Basilan has been in the previous years”.

“I appeal to all those who are responsible for sowing unpeaceful actions to stop and instead join the government, civil, and religious leaders in pursuing peace and development for all peoples of good will,” Dalmao said.