Scam alert! Ports Authority warns public of fake sales invoice

The Philippine Ports Authority warned the public about fake sales invoice receipts using its name and logo being sent to victims in exchange for money.

The PPA also uploaded a sample of this fake receipt on Facebook.

In the photo attached, the receipt bears the name of the PPA and its logo on the letter head.

Its layout is also similar to invoice templates businesses entities provide or send to their customers.

“Napag-alaman ng Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) na may mga hindi otorisadong indibidwal ang gumagamit sa pangalan at logo ng ahensya upang makapanloko ng mga Pilipino,” PPA said.

Under this new scheme, the potential victim receives a fake invoice about a supposed large and expensive package from another country despite not ordering one in the first place.

In exchange for the package, perpetrators demand money from the victim for the services and equipment rendered to deliver the supposed package.

“Hihingi ng malaking halaga ang mga ito para diumano punan ang mga serbisyo at ekwipo na ginamit sa pantalan kasama na ang duties and taxes ng bagahe upang mailabas na sa pantalan at madala sa kanilang mga tahanan,” PPA said.

It then stressed that the PPA does not work or interact with the companies that send and receive packages within the ports it is in charge of.

“Nais ipagbigay-alam ng ahensya na hindi kailanman nakikipag-ugnayan ang PPA sa mga nagpapadala at tatanggap ng package na dumaraan sa mga pantalang nasa ilalim ng pamamahala nito,” PPA said.

“Ugaliing maging mapanuri. Maging maingat laban sa ganitong klase ng pananamantala,” it added.

The authority further stated that all inquiries regarding the country’s ports should only be sent to PPA’s official channels.

The PPA is an attached agency of the Department of Transportation responsible for the administration and operation functions of the Philippines.

It was created by virtue of Presidential Decree No. 505 and then later amended by P.D. No. 857 in December 1975.