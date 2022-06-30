What did President Marcos say in his inaugural speech? Here are the key points

Signaling the beginning of the administration of the 17th President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his inaugural speech at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Here is a summary of what he talked about in his speech.

Reflection from presidential campaign

You the people have spoken, it is resounding.

I offended none of my rivals in this campaign, I listened instead to what they were saying.

I did not think of rebutting my rivals, I listened to you, I did not lecture on who has the biggest stake in our success.

‘Unity’

When my call for unity started to resonate with you, it did so because it echoed your yearnings, mirrored your sentiments, and expressed your hopes for family, for country, and for a better future

By your vote, you rejected politics of division

Pinakinggan ko ang tinig nyo na ang sinisigaw ay pagkakaisa, pagkakaisa, pagkakaisa

I was not the instrument of change, you were that, you made that happen

I fully understand the gravity of responsibility you put upon my shoulders; I do not take it lightly but I am ready for the task.

I would need your help, I want to rely on it

I will get it done

You will get no excuses from me

We can trust no one but ourselves

We are filipinos, one nation, one republic, indivisible

Solutions from the outside divided us.

Be always open to different views.

Our future we decide today.

Dreams for the nation

I listened to you and this is what I’ve heard: we all want peace in our land

Your dreams are mine. Pangarap niyo ay pangarap ko.

Sa pangarap na maging mapayapa ang bansa, ang pangarap niyo ay pangarap ko.

Sa pangarap maging mas maunlad ang bansa, ang pangarap niyo ay pangarap ko

Sa pangarap na maging masinang ang kinabukasan natin at ng ating mga anak, ang pangarap niyo ay pangarap ko

No looking back in anger or nostalgia

The road ahead, the immediate months will be rough, but I’ll walk that road with you.

International relations

We face prospects of the war abroad, of which we are totally blameless.

We seek friendship with all, but countries like our will bear the brunt of it.

Then came Ukraine. The most vulnerable when it comes to food are countries far away from the conflict. They face the biggest risk of starvation.

There is a parallel problem in our energy supply.

A free world awash with oil can ensure supplies, or we will find a way; we are not away from oil and gas reserves that have already been developed

Food sufficiency or agriculture

The role of agriculture cries for attention.

Food self-sufficiency has been the promise of every administration. None but one delivered.

There were inherent defects in the old ways and in recent ways too.

Food sufficiency must get preferential treatment the richest free trade countries always gave their agricultural sectors

Education

What we touch in our schools, the materials used must be rethought.

I am not talking about history, I am talking about the basis–the sciences, the sharpening theoretical aptitude, and imparting vocational skills, such as in the German example alongside the National language with equal emphasis and facility in global language, which we had and lost.

Once, we had an education system that prepared coming generations for more and better jobs. There is hope for a comeback.

Vice President and soon-to-be Secretary of Education Sara Duterte will fit that mission.

Overseas Filipino Workers

Let us give all the OFWs all they need to survive and to thrive

Our nurses are the best in the world

I am confident because I have Susan Ople in my Cabinet.

COVID-19 pandemic response

We will not be caught unprepared, unequipped, and understaffed to fight the next pandemic.

There were shortcomings in the covid response

We will fix the covid response

No more secrets in public health

We did it in the pandemic and we would do it again

Infrastructure

I will complete as scheduled the projects that have been started.

We will be presenting a comprehensive infrastructure plan.

Six years could be just about enough time

No part of the country will be neglected

Climate change

We have a part to play, we are the third biggest plastic polluter in the world, but we will clean up.

Promises on what lies ahead