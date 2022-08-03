Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes —official media

By
Reuters
-
August 3, 2022 - 6:51 PM
1131
A Japan Airlines Boeing 767-300ER plane takes off as a Philippine Airlines Airbus A330-300 plane taxis on the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 1 in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines January 11, 2018. (Reuters/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo)

TAIPEI — Taiwan is negotiating with neighboring Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes, the official Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday, after China announced drills that the trade-reliant island said amounted to a “blockade”.

CNA reported, citing transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai, that there is no need for global chip manufacturing hub Taiwan to find alternatives for sea transport because ships can avoid Chinese drill zones.

—Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Interaksyon

