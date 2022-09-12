Rundown: FB pages flagged by LTO for offering bogus driver’s license services

The Land Transportation Office provided a list of links to suspicious Facebook pages that are offering illegal services for driver’s licenses and other transactions.

The LTO listed these links in an advisory posted on Facebook on September 10 to the public against dealing with scammers online.

Based on their profiles, these pages pose as the transport agency with the use of its logo and name.

The following are the links to these pages:

The transport agency also shared an infographic that showed screenshots of posts from two of these pages.

Based on the screenshots, the pages offered “assistance” to secure a student driver’s license permit.

LTO then urged the public to only transact with the nearest branches of LTO in their areas to prevent falling victims to scams.

“Hinihikayat ang lahat na magtungo lamang sa pinakamalapit na opisina ng LTO para sa WASTO at LEHITIMONG proseso ng transaksyon,” the agency said.

“Iwasan ang pagtangkilik sa anumang uri ng scam na laganap sa internet dahil bukod sa ilegal ang mga transaksyon ay maaaring hindi makabuti sa inyo ang resulta nito,” it added.

LTO’s warning post has since garnered 2,000 reactions, 579 comments and 869 shares on the platform.

In the comments section, some Filipinos brought up the prevalence of “fixers” or individuals who make illicit financial dealings with other people while offering assistance.

“Matagal na po may fixers transportation office, di mahuli huli kasi wala silang office,” a Facebook user said.

“Ayaw nila makipagtransaction sa mga tao sa fixer. Pero dami fixer sa mismong loob ng LTO,” another Facebook user added.

Other Filipino, meanwhile, expressed the possible reasons why some motorists resort to seeking the help of fixers for their licenses and other transactions.

“Masyado po mabagal ang proseso ng lto mabagal na nga ang system kulang pa sa man power yung iba office hindi lahat ng tao meron oras pumila ng mahaba mas uunahin pa ang hanap buhay,” one Facebook user commented.

“Pinapahirap kasi nila ang sistema sa pagkuha at pagrenew ng lisensya. Kaya ayan dumadami mga kamote na driver sa daan. Walang pormal na seminar at ogag sa mga batas trapiko,” another online user pointed out.

“Wala naman po sana maloloko kung yung TDC at PDC ay nag rorotate sa mga bayan sa province. MAy mga integrated schools and classrooms at lalong may mga facility ang LGUs para hindi sa peke at hindi sa under the table tumatakbo ang mga tao,” one online user suggested.

TDC refers to the “theoretical driving course” offered to student drivers while PDC refers to “practical driving course” offered to professional and non-professional drivers.

LTO has previously disclosed its difficulty in apprehending fixers, both online and outside its offices, to the public.

Last July, the transport office renewed its warning addressed to online fixers. It said that it will continue its operations to stop them from taking advantage of motorists.