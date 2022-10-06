Taguig Police asked for more police visibility in BGC amid alleged underreported crimes

Some Filipinos called for more police visibility following the Taguig City cops’ statement about underreported crimes in Bonifacio Global City.

The Taguig City Police Station on Wednesday issued a statement in response to circulating claims that there are underreported incidents of theft and killings within the financial district.

The social media posts further alleged that local authorities have not addressed these concerns.

The Taguig Police, however, denied these claims.

“The Taguig City Police denies a social media post claiming rampant robbery incidents in Bonifacio Global City that resulted in the death of victims,” the statement read.

It stated that its sub-station in BGC has not received any report about such incidents in the areas concerned.

The police dismissed the claims as “malicious and fake”.

“Our own police sub-station 1 in BGC has not also received any report of such incidents. It is very unfortunate that there are some individuals who paint a negative picture of our safety and security status,” the Taguig Police said.

“We ask everyone to refrain from sharing malicious and fake news as it will only cause panic and fear,” it added.

BGC is located in Fort Bonifacio in Taguig. It is covered by the Taguig Police Fort Bonifacio Sub-station 1.

According to the police, the social media post was referring to JP Morgan Chase & Co. Tower as the place where these alleged crimes took place.

A senior property manager of the security firm in charge of the building, however, “vehemently” denied this.

Christian Nicolie Atienza, the executive of Asia Affinity that is responsible for the security of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Tower, “categorically stated that no such robbery-holdup incidents were officially reported to them or brought to their attention.”

“He also vehemently denied the allegation that victims were killed in front of the establishment. Mr. Atienza issued a certification denying that the incidents mentioned in the social media post took place,” the Taguig Police said.

Taguig Police Major Judge Rowe Donato of Substation 1 was able to talk to him and to other security agencies in the areas concerned.

The JP Morgan Chase & Co. tower is located at the 9th avenue corner 38th street in BGC.

Calls for more police visibility

Social media users were not satisfied with the local police’s response.

In the comments section, they called for more police visibility in BGC given that many Filipino workers commute there from morning until late night.

“Kahit saang lugar, pag walang police visibility nasa-survey yan ng mga lawless elements. May surveillance din sila. Baka mas mahusay pa silang mag-surveillance keysa sa mga pulis mo, Major Donato,” one Facebook user said.

“PNP Taguig basahin [niyo] po mga comment ng mga actual nagtatrabaho sa BGC area. Yong mga area na potential magkaron ng presensia ng masasamang loob like [Market Market] lalo sa madaling araw. Maglagay ng 24/7 outpost jan [naka] motorcycle para mabilis ang reaction,” another Facebook user commented.

“[Kahit] [kanino] pang jurisdiction [dapat] pulis [Taguig] man o pulis [Makati] [dapat nagtutulungan] sa pagroronda. Kung [ganon siguro] ang ginawa nila malamang naiwasan o hindi na [sana nangyari] ang ganyan mga krimen,” another online user pointed out.

In an update, PNP Southern Police District public information chief Major Hazel Asilo said that the police force has been increasing its visibility and conducting checkpoints and patrols to prevent crime incidents in BGC.

Other speculations

Some Redditors also discussed the situation on the forum r/Philippines, which talks about topics related to the Philippines.

An online user uploaded a screenshot of a post that stated alleged crimes were committed in front of “a very large US financial institution” in BGC.

In the discussion section, Redditors shared their own testimonies about alleged stabbing, holdups and other crimes in the area.

Some of them speculated that there might be a cover-up.

“Seems like may gag order sa BGC to cover up that it is not a safe place anymore? This is also news to me. I always know BGC is one of the safest place. Spreading this in media will make people scared to go to BGC hence the cover-up. Dunno, just my 2 cents on this. But yeah, this is terrible,” one Reddit user said.