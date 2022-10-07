First 100 days: A look at Marcos’ international trips

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has so far made four international trips in the first 100 days since he won the 2022 national elections.

A quick run-through of his vlog and social media pages will show the numerous official meetings Marcos attended in the country and overseas as well as the foreign leaders he met in other abroad.

Here is a summary of his four international trips and the personalities he met during these visits:

September

Indonesia

Marcos flew to Indonesia from September 4 to 6 for his first state visit upon the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

After their meeting, Marcos told reporters covering his trip that it was “more productive” than he expected.

“So far so good. The things that we planned to talk about with the President of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo… the subjects that we expected to be raised, we did. But we went beyond the plan. We started talking about other things,” Marcos was quoted in a report as saying.

“I think I would describe the trip as extreme – more productive than we had expected,” he added.

Singapore

Marcos flew to Singapore on September 6 and met the Filipino community at the Ho Bee Auditorium of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The president and First Lady Liza Marcos then visited the Singapore National Orchid Garden on September 7.

The Singapore Botanical Garden unveiled the new orchid hybrid that was named after the couple—the “Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos.”

RELATED: Marcos touts $14 billion investment pledges from ‘fruitful’ overseas trip

New York City, USA for the United Nations General Assembly

Marcos flew to the US on September 18 to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

It was his first trip to the US after 15 years due to an ongoing 1995 contempt charge in relation to a human rights class suit filed against his late father former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

RELATED: What we need to know: Marcos Jr.’s ‘temporary immunity’ in the US amid ongoing contempt case

Former Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that Marcos also met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the assembly on September 21.

READ: Biden to meet Philippine leader Marcos during U.N. gathering

The president made his first address to UNGA on the same day.

READ: FULL TEXT: Marcos’ speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly

October

Singapore

Marcos, his son Sandro and other relatives were spotted in photos of the prestigious Singapore Grand Prix 2022 for the Formula One race on October 1.

Organizers reportedly said that the photos were taken inside the exclusive F1 Paddock Club.

It was only on October 3 that the Palace confirmed Marcos’ second visit to the Asian neighbor.

Tan See Leng, Singapore’s minister for manpower, also released a Facebook post that stated he met the Philippine president and other heads of state.

In a separate post, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also shared a collage that included Marcos and his wife.

RELATED: Questions on transparency as Palace breaks silence on Marcos’ Singapore trip during F1 weekend