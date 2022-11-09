Factbox: U.S. midterm elections: The race for control of the Senate

WASHINGTON— Americans cast ballots on Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden’s Democrats keep control of the U.S. Senate, as 35 of its 100 seats are up for grabs.

The chamber is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast tie-breaking votes for the Democrats, so Republicans need to pick up only one seat to take the majority.

The following table shows the projected winner of each race as forecast by media outlets and data provider Edison Research, as well as the change in the balance of power within the chamber based on each group’s projections.

As of 8:12 p.m. ET (0112 GMT, Nov. 9)

Senate tally
ABCCBSNBCFOXCNNEDISONAP
Shift
AlabamaRRRRRR
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
ConnecticutD
FloridaRRRRRR
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
IllinoisD
IndianaRRRRR
Iowa
Kansas
KentuckyRRRRRR
Louisiana
MarylandD
Missouri
Nevada
New Hampshire
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
OklahomaRRRRR
Oklahoma (S)RRRRR
Oregon
Pennsylvania
South CarolinaRRRRRRR
South Dakota
Utah
VermontDD
Washington
Wisconsin

Edison Research provides exit polling and vote count data to the National Election Pool, a consortium consisting of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. The networks use the data to inform their projections.Reuters has an agreement with NEP/Edison to distribute exit polling and vote count data to clients. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results. The Associated Press has a separate polling and vote count operation and makes its own projections. Fox News relies on data from the AP and the University of Chicago’s NORC to inform its projections.

—Reporting by Washington newsroom

