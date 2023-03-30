BSP chief: Inflation remains a top concern

High inflation remains the top concern for Philippine monetary authorities, and the central bank is prepared to use a wide range of tools when necessary to address consumer price pressures, the Philippine central bank chief said on Wednesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, speaking at a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) finance ministers and central bank governors in Bali, also said future monetary policy decisions will be guided by the assessment of latest information.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales