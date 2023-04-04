China says U.S. strengthening military deployment in Philippines will lead to more tension —foreign ministry

China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States has been strengthening its military deployment in the Philippines and it would only lead to more tension and less peace and stability in the region.

It is driven by zero-sum mentality, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing when asked about the Philippines allowing more U.S. military bases.

—Reporting by Laurie Chen; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Louise Heavens