China says U.S. strengthening military deployment in Philippines will lead to more tension —foreign ministry

By
Reuters
-
April 4, 2023 - 6:03 PM
213
Philippine and U.S. troops fire an AT-4 84mm Anti-tank round during a live fire exercise at the three-week joint military drills "Salaknib" in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 31, 2023. (Reuters/Eloisa Lopez)

BEIJING— China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States has been strengthening its military deployment in the Philippines and it would only lead to more tension and less peace and stability in the region.

It is driven by zero-sum mentality, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing when asked about the Philippines allowing more U.S. military bases.

RELATED: Philippines reveals locations of 4 new strategic sites for U.S. military pact

—Reporting by Laurie Chen; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Louise Heavens

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR