Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Manila for a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Manila’s press pool said on Monday.

Zelensky travelled to Manila from Singapore, where he made an unscheduled appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference, his second visit to Asia since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

