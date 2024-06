Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday for Manila’s participation in an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland later this month.

Zelensky made the remarks during his bilateral meeting with the Philippine leader. It was not immediately clear who would be in the Philippine delegation that attends the summit.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair