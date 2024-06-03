China says US plays ‘dishonorable role’ supporting Philippines in South China Sea

By
Reuters
-
June 3, 2024 - 6:53 PM
215
A Chinese naval Z-9 helicopter prepares to land aboard the People's Liberation Army (Navy) frigate CNS Huangshan (FFG-570) as the ship conducts a series of maneuvers and exchanges with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) in the South China Sea June 16, 2017. U.S. (Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Byron C. Linder/Handout via Reuters)

BEIJING — China said the United States has played an “extremely dishonorable role” in supporting and cooperating with the Philippines, using issues in the South China Sea to provoke relations between China and the region.

“It is very clear to the discerning eye who the Philippines is serving in its foreign policy and for whom it is working in its maritime operations,” China’s foreign ministry said on Monday in response to recent remarks by the Philippine president.

China is willing to continue to work with ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, to manage differences at sea and deepen sea-related cooperation, it said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on Friday denounced illegal, coercive and aggressive actions in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

READ: Marcos slams illegal actions in South China Sea |US, China lock horns on Taiwan, Marcos slams Beijing at Asia defense summit

—Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR