National Maritime Council recommends continuing resupply missions to South China Sea shoal

June 21, 2024 - 6:58 PM
A Philippine supply boat sails near a Chinese Coast Guard ship during a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea, October 4, 2023. (Reuters/Adrian Portugal/File Photo)

MANILA — A high-level Philippine government council said Friday it has recommended to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to continue resupply missions in a beached naval vessel on a disputed atoll in the South China Sea.

Executive secretary Lucas Bersamin, who also chairs the national maritime council, said the council has recommended to keep the rotation and resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre “routinary and scheduled regularly”.

