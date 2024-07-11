Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Mindanao, Philippines, GFZ says

PHIVOLCS_Mindanao earthquake
Graphic posted by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Facebook featuring the epicenter of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in Mindanao on July 11, 2024 (PHIVOLCS/Facebook)

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 630 km (391.46 miles), GFZ said.

The Philippines’ seismology agency said in an advisory the deep offshore quake is not expected to create damage but aftershocks are expected.

The Philippines is in the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

— Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru and Mikhail Flores in Manila; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

