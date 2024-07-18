Vietnam files UN claim to extended continental shelf in South China Sea

HANOI — Vietnam has filed a claim with the United Nations for an extended continental shelf (ECS) in the South China Sea, a month after regional neighbor the Philippines made a similar move, Vietnam’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The submission of the continental shelf beyond the current 200 nautical miles is to exercise the rights and obligations of state parties in accordance to the maritime frame work, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

This is Vietnam’s third submission of an ECS, the statement added, including a submission in respect to the North Area of the South China Sea or Vietnam’s East Sea and a joint submission with Malaysia in respect to the southern part of the area in 2009.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam. Portions of the strategic waterway, where $3 trillion worth of trade passes annually, are believed to be rich in oil and natural gas deposits, as well as fish stocks.

Vietnam also sent a note verbale to the Secretary-General of the U.N. to state Vietnam’s position regarding the Philippines’ similar submission filed last month, Vietnam’s foreign ministry said.

“Vietnam once again affirms its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos in accordance with international law,” it added.

— Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger