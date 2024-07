Foreign leaders react to Biden ending reelection campaign

Following are reactions from foreign leaders and officials to U.S. President Joe Biden‘s decision to end his campaign to seek reelection in November:

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY:

“Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical. Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today’s tough but strong decision. We will always be thankful for President Biden‘s leadership.”

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU:

“I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle (in the U.S. Congress) that regardless who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America’s indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East.

“In this time of war and uncertainty it’s important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow and always,” he said, speaking as he left on a visit to Washington.

“I plan to see President Biden, whom I’ve known for over 40 years. This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service, as Senator, as Vice President, and as President.”

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER CHRISTOPHER LUXON:

“President Biden has dedicated his life to public service, and that is something that deserves much respect. I thank the President for his leadership of the United States and his commitment to New Zealand. And I look forward to working with him for the remainder of his presidency.”

VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO:

“I think he made the most sensible and correct decision,” he said during a campaign event. “He prioritized his family and his health. He realized that at that age and with weakened health he could not assume the reins of his country, let alone a presidential candidacy.”

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU:

“I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ:

“Joe Biden has achieved a great deal: for his country, for Europe, for the world,”

“Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER:

“I respect President Biden‘s decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency,” Starmer said in a statement.

“I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, President Biden will have made his decision based on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people.”

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ:

“All my admiration and recognition for the brave and dignified decision of the president @JoeBiden. Thanks to its determination and leadership, the US overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious assault on the Capitol and has been exemplary in its support for Ukraine in the face of Putin’s Russian aggression. A great gesture from a great president who has always fought for democracy and freedom.”

IRISH PRIME MINISTER SIMON HARRIS:

“On behalf of the people and government of Ireland. I … would like to thank you Mr. President for your global leadership and your friendship as you make your announcement that you will not stand in the 2024 US Presidential election,” Harris said in a statement.

“Joe Biden, in all the offices he has held, has always been an unwavering voice and passionate worker for peace on the island of Ireland and our country owes him a great debt for this.”

KREMLIN SPOKESPERSON DMITRY PESKOV:

“The elections are still four months away, and that is a long period of time in which a lot can change. We need to be patient and carefully monitor what happens. The priority for us is the special military operation,” Peskov said, referring to the war in Ukraine.

NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER JONAS GAHR STOERE:

“I respect President Joe Biden‘s decision not to run for re-election. He justifies the decision by saying that he wants to put the country before himself. That reasoning commands respect,” Stoere told Reuters.

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most prominent politicians over several decades, and a president who has carried out several important reforms. I particularly commend him for his leadership in NATO and look forward to working with Biden as the president of the United States until the end of January.”

POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK:

“Mr. President @JoeBiden, many times you have made difficult decisions that have made Poland, America, and the world safer, and democracy and freedom stronger. I know that you were guided by the same principles when announcing your latest decision. Perhaps the most difficult one in your life.”

CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR FIALA:

“It is undoubtedly the decision of a statesman who has served his country for decades. It is a responsible and personally difficult step, but it is all the more valuable. I am keeping my fingers crossed for the USA that a good president emerges from the democratic competition of two strong and equal candidates.”

PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR:

“President Biden‘s decision to withdraw from his candidacy is a demonstration of genuine statesmanship. We thank him for his constant and unwavering support for the Philippines in a delicate and difficult time. We wish him well for the rest of his presidency and for all his future endeavors.”

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA:

“I recognise that President Biden made the decision from the standpoint of what was best politically. Needless to say, the Japan-U.S. alliance is the pillar of Japan’s diplomacy and security, so we’ll closely watch the future developments.”

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE:

President Biden “has presided over an economy that has seen jobs grow, that has seen wages increase, and that has seen the transition proceed that is occurring as the world moves towards net zero. As well as he’s standing up on issues such as gender equality. President Biden has been a great friend of Australia and that will continue.”

