US concerned about China’s escalatory actions in South China Sea, Blinken says

July 30, 2024 - 5:29 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the Auro Cafe in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2024. (Reuters/Lisa Marie David/Pool)

MANILA — The United States shares the Philippines’ concerns about escalatory actions China has taken in the South China Sea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Blinken’s remarks followed security talks in Manila between him, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and their respective Philippine counterparts, Enrique Manalo and Gilberto Teodoro.

