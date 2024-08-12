Philippines to file protest with China over Air Force incident over South China Sea

The Philippines will file a diplomatic protest with China over a recent incident involving Air Force planes in airspace over a South China Sea shoal, Manila’s Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Monday.

The Southeast Asian nation will continue maritime patrols in South China Sea despite the “dangerous and provocative” actions of China’s air force last week, military chief Romeo Brawner told reporters.

—Reporting by Manila bureau; Editing by John Mair