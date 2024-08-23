‘Victim blaming’ at Jinggoy’s Senate hearing on showbiz sexual abuses slammed

Celebrities are among Filipinos online who have condemned victim blaming as Sen. Jinggoy Estrada led a public inquiry where he asked an alleged sexual abuse survivor questions.

Among those who expressed the need for lawmakers to treat victims with “compassion” and “sensitivity” was veteran broadcaster Karen Davila.

Victims, after all, are compelled to recount traumatic experiences, she argued.

“Reliving a traumatic experience is horrific, more so in a public hearing. Stop barraging [victims] with questions like, ‘Why did it take you 5 years? You should’ve filed a complaint immediately.’ Victims are scared. They feel ashamed. And this kind of public shaming will not help victims come forward,” the broadcaster wrote on X.

“Let me remind our senators: You serve the people. You are not gods. Do not act like it,” she added.

The issue arose when Estrada persisted asking for details on the alleged assault on actor Sandro Muhlach by two independent GMA-7 contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard “Dode” Cruz.

Estrada, an actor-turned-politician, also questioned singer Gerard Santos, who claimed he was raped by a former musical director from the same network in 2005, asking why he waited five years to disclose the incident.

Muhlach attended the August 19 hearing via Zoom with his lawyer, Czarina Raz. They declined Estrada’s repeated request for specifics on the alleged assault.

“[M]edyo natitrigger pa po si Sandro although nilakasan niya ho talaga ‘yung loob niya na magpakita today… Hindi niya kaya talaga na dire-diretso pag-usapan lahat ng detalye,” Raz told Estrada.

The senator then replied, “Alam niyo, ‘pag hindi natin tatapusin ito, hahaba nang hahaba ito. You’re wasting our time here, e. Magsasalita ba kayo o hindi? Kasi kung hindi, aalis na ako rito,” while he appeared to be slamming down paper documents aggressively.

Estrada then agreed to hold an executive session with Muhlach, Raz and other concerned lawmakers upon the actor’s refusal to describe particular details of the alleged incident. Such sessions are held behind closed doors.

Criticisms

The conduct of the inquiry immediately drew flak from Filipinos online who believe his approach was “insensitive.”

“This hearing is not about you, Mr. Senator. This is about bringing justice to the Muhlach family and to the Filipino people watching. Therefore, do not say, ‘You’re wasting my time,’” one netizen shared.

Long-time actor John Arcilla and other online users also backed Davila’s urgent call against victim blaming.

“I agree with @iamkarendavila. All in favor, please share,” Arcilla’s post read. He posted with it a screenshot of Davila’s statement while tagging media giants, namely ABS-CBN, GMA and TV5.

“This is asking someone to basically relive their trauma, to remember details they would rather forget. While I understand it is necessary as it is a hearing, it wouldn’t hurt to conduct the questioning with respect, kindness, and empathy. Jinggoy et al 🤡🤡 need to be trauma-informed,” an online user said.

“There is a reason why rape is included in the crimes with prescriptive periods of 20 years. It takes time to overcome the shame and trauma caused by the act. Our lawmakers who aren’t lawyers should at least research this. That’s the bare minimum for their job,” another social media user wrote.

Others expressed differing opinions on whether the hearing should have been made available for public viewing.

“Sa tingin ko dapat sa korte nila ito pinag-uusapan at hindi sa senado para mas private. Kasi obvious naman na hindi comfortable mag-share ng traumatic experience ang victims in a public hearing,” a social media user said.

Another online user replied, “I think they brought it to the Senate so they can maybe get legislation or something along those lines to protect artists/entertainers from higher-up predators. To pass some kind of law to help avoid these situations in the future.”

Jinggoy airs his side

At a press conference on August 22, Estrada explained that his earlier questioning of Muhlach stemmed from “deep frustration” over the persistent sexual abuse in the entertainment industry.

“Ang mga isyung ito ay pabulong lamang na pinag-uusapan. ‘Di ko kukunsintihin ang ginawa ng sinasabing may awtoridad o kapangyarihan sa industriya. In fact, I condemn all forms of violence regardless of gender, particularly in this industry where abuses, tulad ng sinasabi ko, have been ongoing for so long,” Estrada said.

He said he is willing to face any backlash if it would help amplify meaningful discussions on sexual abuse.

“[K]ung ang kapalit ng bashings na binubuhos sa akin o ang galit ng publiko ay para mas patuloy na pag-usapan ang usapin ng pang-aabuso sa maliliit na artista o sa industriya… ay malugod ko pong tatanggapin,” he added.

In light of recent revelations, the legislative body vowed to strengthen anti-sexual harassment laws and enforce “stiffer penalties” against abusers, Estrada said.

“Do’n sa mga nabiktima na, they can come out in the open and come here in the Senate and I’m willing to give a helping hand to all of them. ‘Di na sila dapat mahiya,” the lawmaker said.

Estrada added that while he was not upset with Muhlach, he disagreed with the young actor’s attorney’s advice to withhold information on the alleged sexual abuse.