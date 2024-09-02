US condemns ‘escalatory’ actions by China against Philippines in South China Sea

The United States on Saturday condemned “dangerous and escalatory” actions by China against what it called lawful Philippine maritime operations in the South China Sea, the State Department said in a statement.

“A China Coast Guard vessel deliberately collided three times with a Philippine Coast Guard vessel exercising its freedom of navigation in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), causing damage to the vessel and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard,” spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The statement said it was the latest in a series of dangerous and escalatory actions by China in the area throughout August.

—Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Deepa Babington