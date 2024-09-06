India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

India and Singapore called on Thursday for the peaceful resolution of all maritime disputes in the South China Sea in accordance with international law, without use of force.

“Both sides also called on all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means without threat or use of force and exercise self-restraint in the conduct of actions that could escalate tensions in the region,” they said in a joint statement after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore.

