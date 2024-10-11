‘Ilang bata pa sana napag-aral’: Concerns over refurbishment of presidential residence

Some Filipinos believed the funds used for the resort-inspired renovation of the presidential residence could have been used for more significant matters such as public health and improved infrastructures.

Malacañang on Tuesday, October 8 opened the doors of “Bahay Pangulo” — previously known as “Bahay Pangarap,” “Bahay Malago,” or “Bahay Pagbabago” — for the first time to selected members of the media for a special tour as the first couple attends the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summit in Laos.

“Bahay Pangulo” is the president’s official residence in Manila which reportedly underwent renovations shortly after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed office.

Reasons for the refurbishment include structural damage from termites, a strong earthquake in July 2022, and flooding incidents due to its proximity to the Pasig River.

The main structure was deconstructed into six separate villa-style buildings surrounding a lap pool where First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos regularly swims every morning.

The property is also surrounded by lush greenery and tropical plants, while water fountains line the walkway leading to the residence.

Rooms include the First Lady’s office, a private library and study, bedrooms, a large kitchen, a sitting room, a fitness center with a cardio machine and weights where the president regularly works out, a pavilion for events, a guest suite, a poolside retreat, and staff accommodations.

Apart from these, “Bahay Pangulo” has billiard tables, board games, an arcade machine, and a racing simulator often played by the youngest presidential son, Vincent Marcos.

While it is only occupied by the first couple, their children go there every Sunday to attend mass and spend time together as a family.

Renowned architect Conrad Onglao, who designed “Bahay Pangulo,” said that he employed a Filipino-modern architectural style based on the preference of the first lady, who wanted it to resemble a resort.

“Ang gusto lang ni First Lady noon, sabi niya, ‘Conrad, I want you to make it feel like a resort.’ Kasi ‘yun din ‘yung idea from the beginning: So the Presidents can relax. Sabi niya, siyempre pagdating ni Presidente, pagod siya, parang gusto lang niya nare-relax. So, that was the premise,” he shared.

The architect said that the furniture is locally made, mostly from Betis, Guagua, and Pampanga, and handpicked by the First Lady.

Onglao also said that some paintings of National Artist Ferdinand Amorso were transferred from Malacañang to “Bahay Pangulo” as the couple reportedly wanted to showcase the masterpieces when they invited dignitaries and other guests to the residence.

He said that the newly renovated presidential residence would last 20 to 50 years, adding that it has engineering solutions to prevent flooding and withstand strong earthquakes.

Pictures of the refurbished property, however, were not well-received by some Filipinos who thought that the cost of its improvement could be funneled to other initiatives that would actively benefit the public.

“While an ordinary Pinoy tries to make ends meet, the Marcoses live a lavish, insensitive lifestyle. Ilang pamilya kaya mapapakain ng racing simulator? Classroom, imbis na pool? Gamot, gamit, kama sa ospital, imbis na gym? Sweldo ng manggagawa, imbis na chandelier? Think [about] it, PH!” an online user wrote.

“Ilang bata pa sana napag-aral niyan. Ilang libreng CT scans. Ilang bagong dialysis machines at hospital beds. Ilang bagong teknolohiyang pangsaka. Pero pinanggawa niyo ng pool at pinambili lang ng gym equipment. Wala kayong awa. Diyos na ang bahalang magparusa sa kalabisan niyo,” another Pinoy said.

“Building something so grand when the people you’re leading can’t even have access to decent sidewalks, efficient public transportation and such. LOL, you have got to be kidding me,” a different user commented.

“Nakakapawi ba ng gutom ‘yan? Tataas ba ang trust rating ni Marcos at dadami ang investors kapag nalaman nilang ganyan kayo kagarapal gumasta ng kaban ng bayan?” wrote another user.

When asked about the renovating costing, Onglao said he was “not even privy to the budget.”

“Basta sinabi ko lang doon, eto “yung design, kayo na ‘yung bahala. But we’re always very conscious about the budget. ‘Pag sabihin, ito mahal, can we have an alternative? Sabihin namin, yeah, ito,” he added.

Reports say the original structure of “Bahay Pangulo” was built in the ’30s and served as a rest house and social venue for the president’s guests and family, particularly from the tenure of former presidents Manuel Quezon to Diosdado Macapagal.

By the ’70s, National Artist for Architecture Francisco Mañosa refurbished the property with Filipino design elements such as Narra flooring and Capiz windows.

It was former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III who first used it as his official residence when he took office in 2010, saying that the Palace itself was too big for him.

His successor, former president Rodrigo Duterte, also used it as his sole and interim residence in Manila.